Trinity Leeds launches dedicated 'Busk Stop' for budding musicians

Trinity Leeds has launched a dedicated ‘Busk Stop’ - allowing buskers to perform inside the centre on a mini busking stage for the very first time.

It has been specially created for local musicians with eye-catching prints and a built-in speaker for performers to hook up to - with Yorkshire singer and TikTok star Liv Harland launching it with the first performance this week.

Liv Harland at the 'Busk Stop'.

The launch follows on from the success of Trinity Stage, which screened hundreds of videos from artists across the region onto a super-sized digital screen at the former Topshop unit on Briggate. It was then transformed into a live events space, where talent could perform in front of the bold backdrops and floor vinyls which give the look of a real stage.

Now local talent will get the chance to perform to a walk-by audience of thousands of people inside the centre in a dedicated indoor busking area.

David Maddison, Trinity Leeds centre director, said: “We're always looking for new ways to bring the community together to experience something exciting and unique. Leeds is home to some unbelievable talent – and what better place for local artists to showcase their skills than in front of thousands of people here at Trinity Leeds.”

Solo musicians interested in performing on the Trinity Leeds Busk Stop can find out more and apply at: www.trinityleeds.com/busk-stop .