Looking to make the most of the last of your summer holidays, but unsure what destination to head to next? Perhaps a brand new set of awards from Tripadvisor might add some inspiration to your itinerary?

The Travellers' Choice Awards recognise some of the world's best destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities and are based entirely on the reviews and opinions of real travellers and diners from around the globe over 12 months.

The winners come from a ranking of the top 1% of all listings on Tripadvisor worldwide, and are given based on the quality and quantity of exceptional reviews and ratings for specific categories and geographic areas – and while we could be jet-setting around the world, we thought it best to keep things close to home.

Admittedly, getting an aeroplane ticket at this stage of the holidays might be asking a bit much.

So for those who would prefer the comfort of travelling around the United Kingdom to see out the great British summer holiday this year, we’ve picked the top 15 attractions, all once again voted for by users of the online platform, to aid you in your quest of what to do with the remaining time – and good weather currently – before returning to work later this year.

1 . Jack The Ripper Guided Walking Tour - London Journey back to the grim, gas-lit streets of 1888 on The Jack the Ripper Walking Tour. With a seasoned "Ripperologist" as your guide, you'll retrace the killer's footsteps through the labyrinthine alleys of Whitechapel. This meticulously researched tour doesn't just tell a story; it transports you, offering a compelling blend of historical facts, modern theories, and a fascinating glimpse into the lives of those caught in the shadow of one of London's most notorious figures. It's a unique and intimate exploration of a dark and intriguing past. | TripAdvisor/Operator Photo Sales

2 . Guided Celtic Park Stadium Tour - Glasgow Experience the magic of Celtic Park! This isn't just a tour—it's a full-access pass to the rich history and culture of the club. Get behind the scenes, take amazing photos, and dive into our interactive exhibits. This is the ultimate family-friendly, all-abilities adventure, complete with great food and a welcoming atmosphere. It’s an unforgettable experience that offers fantastic value for every fan. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . The Great British Rock and Roll Walking Tour - London Plug into London's legendary music scene on The Great British Rock and Roll Walking Tour! Your expert guide will take you on a thrilling journey to the city's most iconic music spots, sharing surprising trivia and entertaining stories that bring rock history to life. | Tripadvisor/Operator Photo Sales

4 . Isle of Skye and Eilean Donan Castle Day Tour - Inverness Experience the best of the Scottish Highlands in a single day! The Isle of Skye and Eilean Donan Castle tour from Inverness delivers dramatic scenery, rich history, and hidden gems. Your lively guide will keep you entertained with stories and insights, while comfortable travel and a balanced pace ensure a relaxing adventure. | Tripadvisor/Management Photo Sales

5 . Tennent's Brewery Tours - Glasgow Raise a glass to Glasgow's most famous brew on the Tennent's Brewery Tour! Go behind the scenes for a fun, lively look at the making of this iconic beer, from its historic roots to the modern magic of brewing. The engaging guides are ready to pour out fantastic stories, and the unforgettable tasting session is the perfect way to finish. With plenty of time for photos, questions, and insider tips, it’s an ideal outing for beer lovers and anyone looking for a memorable Glasgow experience. | David Gallie Photo Sales

6 . Full-Day Trip: Loch Ness, Glencoe & The Highlands - Edinburgh Journey into the heart of Scotland's untamed beauty on a full-day tour to Loch Ness, Glencoe, and the Highlands from Edinburgh. Prepare to be mesmerised by dramatic landscapes and ancient myths, all brought to life by our passionate, local guides. With plenty of photo stops at breathtaking vistas, a comfortable pace that lets you soak it all in, and a relaxed atmosphere, this is the perfect way for all ages to experience the wild, stunning scenery of the Scottish Highlands. | Adobe Stock Photo Sales