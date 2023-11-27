A music icon is coming back to Halifax to play at Live at the Piece Hall 2024.

Tom Jones will be back in the historic open-air courtyard, where he played a brilliant sold-out show in 2022, on Friday, July 12.

Widely considered one of the greatest singers of all time, Sir Tom’s remarkable career spans more than six decades.

The legendary Welsh singer and performer continues to sustain his popularity around the world and is currently starring as a judge on ITV’s The Voice.

There are some huge names playing in Halifax in 2024

Tom Jones joins Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Tom Odell, Pixies, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, McFly, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for the huge summer gigs at The Piece Hall next year.

And there are still more acts to be announced.

The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Due to popular demand, I’m over the moon that Sur Tom has agreed to come back to our wonderful Piece Hall.

Tom Jones is the latest act to be announced for Live at The Piece Hall 2024

“His incredibly special, sold-out gig here in 2022 was a highlight of the season and I can’t wait to hear his beautiful voice breathing life into our iconic courtyard again next year.”

For tickets and more information about Live at The Piece Hall 2024, visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

Tickets for the Tom Jones show go on general sale at 9am on Friday, December 1 via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Meantime, The Piece Hall is hosting a host of stars and festive events throughout December.

