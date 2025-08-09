The ‘Little Bit of Love’ singer signed copies of his upcoming album ‘Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be’ at the HMV store in St John’s Centre on Friday afternoon (August 8).

The album comes following the release of singles 'I Won't Miss A Thing', 'Full Attention’, ‘Higher’, ‘Shadowboxing’ and ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ from the new record.

The 15-track album is the multi-platinum-selling artist’s fourth and serves as the eagerly awaited follow-up to 2023’s ‘What Ifs & Maybes’.

Tom will embark on his biggest arena tour to date in September, with a headline show at Leeds First Direct Bank Arena on September 18.

Check out our pictures from his album signing session in Leeds in the gallery below.

