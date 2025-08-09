13 photos as chart topping star Tom Grennan meets fans at HMV in Leeds and signs copies of new album

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 9th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST

Tom Grennan fans had found what they looking for as they got to meet and chat with the chart-topping singer in Leeds.

The ‘Little Bit of Love’ singer signed copies of his upcoming album ‘Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be’ at the HMV store in St John’s Centre on Friday afternoon (August 8).

The album comes following the release of singles 'I Won't Miss A Thing', 'Full Attention’, ‘Higher’, ‘Shadowboxing’ and ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ from the new record.

The 15-track album is the multi-platinum-selling artist’s fourth and serves as the eagerly awaited follow-up to 2023’s ‘What Ifs & Maybes’.

Tom will embark on his biggest arena tour to date in September, with a headline show at Leeds First Direct Bank Arena on September 18.

Check out our pictures from his album signing session in Leeds in the gallery below.

Singer-songwriter appeared at the HMV store in St John's Centre

1. Tom Grennan

Singer-songwriter appeared at the HMV store in St John's Centre | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Tom Grennan with Layla and Cheryl Claydon.

2. Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan with Layla and Cheryl Claydon. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Zoe and Olivia Burton meet their favourite singer.

3. Tom Grennan

Zoe and Olivia Burton meet their favourite singer. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Tom gets a high-five from young fan Rex Wilcock.

4. High-five

Tom gets a high-five from young fan Rex Wilcock. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Tom Grennan was meeting fans ahead of the release of his fourth studio album 'Everywhere I went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be'.

5. New album

Tom Grennan was meeting fans ahead of the release of his fourth studio album 'Everywhere I went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be'. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Toni Crossman from Harry Potter-themed crazy golf centre The Hole In Wand shares potions and spells tips with Tom.

6. Spellbinding

Toni Crossman from Harry Potter-themed crazy golf centre The Hole In Wand shares potions and spells tips with Tom. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

