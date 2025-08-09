The ‘Little Bit of Love’ singer signed copies of his upcoming album ‘Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be’ at the HMV store in St John’s Centre on Friday afternoon (August 8).
The album comes following the release of singles 'I Won't Miss A Thing', 'Full Attention’, ‘Higher’, ‘Shadowboxing’ and ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ from the new record.
The 15-track album is the multi-platinum-selling artist’s fourth and serves as the eagerly awaited follow-up to 2023’s ‘What Ifs & Maybes’.
Tom will embark on his biggest arena tour to date in September, with a headline show at Leeds First Direct Bank Arena on September 18.
Check out our pictures from his album signing session in Leeds in the gallery below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.