Thousands of travellers descend on Leeds for historic Lee Gap Horse Fair

Stunning horse-drawn wagons were spotted making their way to West Ardsley for the historic Lee Gap Horse Fair.

The gypsy fair is believed to be oldest one of its kind in the UK, after it was first chartered by King Stephen in 1139 - nearly a thousand years ago.

Rows of horse-traders could be seen lining the vast field as they prepared to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Bright turquoise and red wagons, and colourful stands selling anything from pots and pans to clothes were been set up.

In its heyday, the horse fair lasted over three weeks from Aug 24 to Sep 17, but in recent years it is only held on those two specific days.

Thousands of travellers are expected to attend the bi-annual event for the celebrations.

All photos: SWNS.

