The Sounds of Philadelphia and Motown at City Varieties Music Hall Saturday, August 31

Singer Roy G Hemmings - who boasts a career spanning four decades that includes performances at The White House for the then president of the USA, Bill Clinton – brings his The Sounds of Philadelphia and Motown Show to the City Varieties Music Hall on Saturday, August 31.A former member of the Drifters, Roy brings together the sound of three of America’s iconic labels: Philadelphia Records, Stax Atlantic and Motown, in one live action-packed show.

Roy is joined in The Sounds of Philadelphia and Motown Show by his backing singers The Prim-ettes, and a talented live band for a hit-packed show featuring the music of The Three Degrees, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Stevie Wonder, Billy Paul, The Four Tops, Temptations, Marvin Gaye, O’Jays, Otis Redding, plus songs by The Drifters.

Roy promises to take the audience back to the golden era of soul music. “The Sounds of Philadelphia and Motown Show revives the Sixties and Seventies – capturing the energy and magnetism of the singers of the time,” he says.

“Artistes of the era were renowned for captivating audiences with a sheer love of music. It was a time when the sounds filling nightlife establishments in the UK dominated the charts, taking dance music from the underground to the mainstream.

“What better place to revive the era than the world’s longest-running music hall, the City Varieties.”

Music fans can expect to be treated to hit after hit including: Me & Mrs Jones, Superstition, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, What Becomes of the Broken Hearted, How Sweet it is to be Love by You, Young Hearts Run Free, I’m Coming Out, Love Train, You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine, Givin’ Up Givin’ In, Get Ready, When Will I See You Again, Hold Back the Night, Dock of the Bay, My Girl and many more.

Roy was seen performing with his first band Stax Explosion by Faye Treadwell, a formidable businesswoman, who had inherited the role of managing the iconic Drifters – a band that has had a host of singers pass through its ranks. Roy was enlisted for his soulful sound and is cited as being the longest-serving former member, working alongside founder Johnny Moore for more than 12 years.

In 1976, Roy tasted success as a member of the JALN Band with the Pete Waterman produced Disco Music (I Like It) single featured on Top of the Pops. Roy recorded three albums with the group and then a further two solo albums during the Nineties. He has enjoyed appearances on several Royal Variety Performances.

The Sounds of Philadelphia and Motown is coming to Leeds on Saturday, August 31

More recently, he has released an album titled Philly vs Motown, featuring songs performed in his live concert show.

Tickets for the City Varieties Music Hall performance can be purchased from the theatre box office www.leedsheritagetheatres.com 0113 243 0808