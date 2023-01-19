American rock band The National are set to perform in Leeds this year as part of their UK tour to celebrate the release of their ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, due to drop on April 28. Hailed from Brooklyn, the Grammy award-winning five-piece band will head to the UK in September, after their tour in the US concludes.

The band is only scheduled to perform at three venues in the UK for three days in September, with the first stop being Leeds. They will then travel to Glasgow and will be in London for their last show in the UK, before continuing their tour to other parts of Europe.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein signals a new chapter in the band’s discography and the 11-song album was produced by the band at Long Pond Studios in New York and features guest appearances by Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens.

After two back-to-back albums and several busy years of touring, the album was initially stalled while lead singer Matt Berninger navigated “a very dark spot where I couldn’t come up with lyrics or melodies at all.” He added: “Even though we’d always been anxious whenever we were working on a record, this was the first time it ever felt like maybe things really had come to an end.”

Guitarist and pianist Bryce Dessner said: “(The National) managed to come back together and approach everything from a different angle, and because of that we arrived at what feels like a new era for the band.” The band includes his brother Aaron (guitar/piano/bass) as well as brothers Scott Devendorf (bass, guitar) and Bryan Devendorf (drums).

Formed in New York in 1999, The National’s last four albums have all been in the Top five in the UK charts, with 2017’s Grammy award-winning (for Best Alternative Album) Sleep Well Beast hitting Number One. In the US, The National have scored five top 10 albums on The Billboard 200.

The National’s Leeds concert 2023 and tickets

The National will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on September 23. Tickets will be on sale on See Tickets on Friday, January 27 from 10am.

The National UK Tour 2023 venues

September 23 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

September 24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

September 26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

