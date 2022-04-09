The Mission have embarked on their rescheduled 'Deja Vu' UK tour, showcasing material from their incredible back catalogue spanning more than three decades.

Initially set for May 2020, then April 2021, the band will finally return to Leeds to perform at the O2 Academy on April 17.

They will be supported by their friends Rose of Avalanche and Salvation, the Leeds goth rock band enjoying a revival 40 years after smashing into the music scene.

Leeds goth rock band Salvation will support The Mission on their upcoming tour (Photo: Kevin Wells)

Salvation released their first live album, We Gave You Diamonds… Live at De Casino, last year - a recording from their first European tour in March 2020, where they supported The Mission at gigs in France and Belgium.

"We go back a long way," Salvation guitarist Ben Farvak said.

"In fact, Wayne Hussey of The Mission produced ‘Jessica’s Crime’, one of our early records.

"Over the years, we have played with them many times including the gigs in Europe just before the first lockdown.

The Mission and Salvation backstage in Europe on their 2020 tour (Photo: Jon Rimmer)

"We always have a great time when doing gigs with The Mission and we are very grateful to them for once again offering us a number of dates as 'Special Guests' on their upcoming tour."

The tour is the first time that Salvation have performed together since the pandemic hit and they are excited to get back on stage.

"It's always a special occasion when we play at home," Ben added.

"We share many fans with The Mission and Rose of Avalanche and it’s nice to see familiar faces in the crowd whenever we get to play Leeds.

"We have done a lot of rehearsing especially for this show and it will be a ‘crowd-pleasing’ set with all the ‘classics’ as featured on our latest album."