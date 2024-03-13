Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dassins, who are based in Garforth, released a music video for 'Chasing Shadows On The Wall' this week and are gearing up for the release of the album of the same name on March 30.

Made up of Ewan Turner (guitar and vocals), Riley Gill (bass and vocals) and Edward French (catch), the group's catchy, Indie rock numbers are inspired by the likes of The Beatles, The Police, Bob Dylan and The Jam.

The influence of Paul Weller's group can also be seen in their penchant for dressing smartly and writing tunes around frenetic basslines on behalf of Riley.

Also creeping in is Ewan and Edward's shared love of Leeds United, with lyrics referencing the club and an emblem of the club's badge appearing in their most recent video.

Ewan said: "We always like to have a Leeds Easter egg in there."

The Dassins are made up of (from left) Riley Gill, Ewan Turner and Edward French. Photo: Lee Davidson

Speaking to the YEP, Ewan, 19, explained that The Dassins was formed as a four-piece while the group were at Garforth Academy from the ashes of a band he had previously been in.

With the help of local music figures in Garforth and Kippax, the group were able to tighten up with regular local shows and landed studio time at Studio 84, a recording studio run from a garage in Garforth.

Ewan said: "We've played around Leeds a lot and a couple of places like The Yard in Garforth and The Ranch in Kippax have been really supportive. We've got loads of great local support that we're really grateful for. Without that we wouldn't be able to record and practice and play to an audience.

"We've had shows in London, Sheffield and Manchester. We'd like to play different places as we get more successful.

The group released their first album, 'Suburban Nightmare', in 2022 and, after parting ways with their second guitarist, returned to Studio 84 as a trio to record their new record.

Ewan said: "This new one is a big step up. We've been a lot more experimental and put some ukulele and mellotron in there. With it just being three of us the bass sound is a lot clearer as well."

Asked about his future aspirations for the group, Ewan said: "The dream is to make it big and go round the world but realistically in the short term we would just like to get to a stage where we are playing support for bigger bands, playing a few festivals and getting our name out there.

"We are interested in being good songwriters and being a tight and well oiled band."