The Chemical Brothers at Leeds First Direct Arena: Full information including last minute tickets, timings and setlist

One of the UK’s biggest and most influential electronic acts return to Leeds this weekend - here is what you need to know ahead of the show.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:59 BST
Manchester dance giants The Chemical Brothers are known for their energetic and visually impressive live shows, and there is no doubt that their show at First Direct Arena will be any different.

Following up their 2019 critically acclaimed album No Geography, the duo, consisting of Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands, released their tenth studio album For That Beautiful Feeling on September 8th.

The album, which much in fashion with the band’s previous albums, was met with critical acclaim and features guest spots of the likes of Beck and Halo Maud.

    The Chemical Brothers return to Leeds this weekend. Photo by Ray BaseleyThe Chemical Brothers return to Leeds this weekend. Photo by Ray Baseley
    The Chemical Brothers return to Leeds this weekend. Photo by Ray Baseley

    Now touring across the UK, The Chemical Brothers is coming to Leeds this Saturday for a massive show.

    Here’s everything you need to know ahead of The Chemical Brothers’ concert in Leeds:

    When is The Chemical Brothers at Leeds First Direct Arena?

    The Chemical Brothers is coming to Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, October 28, 2023. 

    Who is supporting The Chemical Brothers at Leeds First Direct Arena?

    Support at First Direct Arena comes from James Holroyd.

    How to get tickets to The Chemical Brothers at Leeds First Direct Arena

    At the time of publishing, there are a limited number of tickets available for The Chemical Brothers at First Direct Arena.

    Tickets available currently start at £39.50 per person, and can be found on Ticketmaster.

    The Chemical Brothers setlist

    No official setlist has been released for the event, but the following setlist was played in Cardiff on September 9, according to Setlist.fm:

    1. Come With Us
    2. Go
    3. Do It Again / Get Yourself High
    4. MAH
    5. No Reason
    6. Hey Boy Hey Girl
    7. Eve of Destruction
    8. Feels Like I Am Dreaming
    9. Swoon
    10. Temptation / Star Guitar
    11. Live Again
    12. Got to Keep On
    13. Wide Open
    14. Escape Velocity
    15. Get Up on It Like This / Free Yourself
    16. Saturate / Believe
    17. Goodbye
    18. Elektrobank / Setting Sun
    19. C-H-E-M-I-C-A-L
    20. Chemical Beats
    21. Galvanize / Leave Home
    22. Block Rockin' Beats

    The Chemical Brothers door times and timings

    Doors to First Direct Arena open at 6pm on October 27, with the event starting at 7.30pm and Chemical Brothers at 9pm.

    It is recommended to show up early to ensure you don’t miss out on the show.

    First Direct Arena does not list end times for security reasons and because running times may vary due to the nature of live events, But event curfew is 11pm, so the show should be finished by then.

