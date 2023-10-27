The Chemical Brothers at Leeds First Direct Arena: Full information including last minute tickets, timings and setlist
One of the UK’s biggest and most influential electronic acts return to Leeds this weekend - here is what you need to know ahead of the show.
Manchester dance giants The Chemical Brothers are known for their energetic and visually impressive live shows, and there is no doubt that their show at First Direct Arena will be any different.
Following up their 2019 critically acclaimed album No Geography, the duo, consisting of Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands, released their tenth studio album For That Beautiful Feeling on September 8th.
The album, which much in fashion with the band’s previous albums, was met with critical acclaim and features guest spots of the likes of Beck and Halo Maud.
Now touring across the UK, The Chemical Brothers is coming to Leeds this Saturday for a massive show.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of The Chemical Brothers’ concert in Leeds:
When is The Chemical Brothers at Leeds First Direct Arena?
The Chemical Brothers is coming to Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, October 28, 2023.
Who is supporting The Chemical Brothers at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Support at First Direct Arena comes from James Holroyd.
How to get tickets to The Chemical Brothers at Leeds First Direct Arena
At the time of publishing, there are a limited number of tickets available for The Chemical Brothers at First Direct Arena.
Tickets available currently start at £39.50 per person, and can be found on Ticketmaster.
The Chemical Brothers setlist
No official setlist has been released for the event, but the following setlist was played in Cardiff on September 9, according to Setlist.fm:
- Come With Us
- Go
- Do It Again / Get Yourself High
- MAH
- No Reason
- Hey Boy Hey Girl
- Eve of Destruction
- Feels Like I Am Dreaming
- Swoon
- Temptation / Star Guitar
- Live Again
- Got to Keep On
- Wide Open
- Escape Velocity
- Get Up on It Like This / Free Yourself
- Saturate / Believe
- Goodbye
- Elektrobank / Setting Sun
- C-H-E-M-I-C-A-L
- Chemical Beats
- Galvanize / Leave Home
- Block Rockin' Beats
The Chemical Brothers door times and timings
Doors to First Direct Arena open at 6pm on October 27, with the event starting at 7.30pm and Chemical Brothers at 9pm.
It is recommended to show up early to ensure you don’t miss out on the show.
First Direct Arena does not list end times for security reasons and because running times may vary due to the nature of live events, But event curfew is 11pm, so the show should be finished by then.