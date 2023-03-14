The Charlatans and Johnny Marr from The Smiths coming to Halifax to play at The Piece Hall

The Charlatans and Johnny Marr will co-headline a concert at the historic venue on Saturday, August 26.

More than 5,000 fans will be treated to an explosive set by Johnny before The Charlatans unleash their own barrage of anthems.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “This is going to be another incredible night at The Piece Hall in an amazing summer of music.

The Charlatans will play at The Piece Hall in Halifax

"Lots of people have been asking us to bring The Charlatans here for some time so for us to be able to do so together with the legend that is Johnny Marr – and on the same night – this is set to be a golden ticket.

"It is another fantastic coup for The Piece Hall and I would advise fans to get their tickets early!”

The Charlatans have been an inspirational force in British music for more than 30 years, notching up 14 Top 40 studio albums – three of them number ones – alongside 22 Top 40 singles.

Lead singer Tim Burgess said: “Yorkshire crowds have always been among our warmest and loudest supporters and we cannot wait to play for them again alongside our good friend Johnny Marr.”

Johnny Marr is coming to Halifax

Founding member of The Smiths Johnny – who is a sensational solo artist in his own right - said: “I’ve played some truly memorable gigs in Yorkshire and I can’t wait for another unforgettable night in Halifax.

"The Piece Hall is a stunning venue and I’m sure this is going to be a real highlight of the summer.”

The acts join Madness, Sting, Rag’N’Bone Man, James, boygenius, Embrace, War On Drugs, The Lumineers and Ministry of Sound Classical among the 2023 headliners for Live at The Piece Hall this summer.

Tickets for The Charlatans and Johnny Marr show go on general sale at 10am on Friday (March 17) via ticketmaster.co.uk .

For more details of the other gigs taking place at The Piece Hall this summer and how to buy tickets, visit the venue’s website.

