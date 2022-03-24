Harpreet, 30, is part of an all-female series finale of the hit BBC show this evening (Thursday) and hopes to convince Lord Sugar she has the most viable business plan.

She wants to go into dessert delivery to expand her business Barni's.

The finalists of the latest series of the BBC programme The Apprentice, Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Burn with Lord Sugar in the boardroom of Amshold House in Loughton, Essex.

She already has two dessert parlours in her native West Yorkshire as well as an online service that delivers nationwide.

The business currently has more than 8,000 followers on Instagram.

Harpreet will have the backing of her parents Pete and Jas, who run Waring Green Stores in Garden Road in Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Competing alongside her is online pyjama shop owner Kathryn Burn, who is also eager to bring home gold this series.

Speaking ahead of the final, both Kaur and Burn told the PA news agency they became close friends during the process and always hoped they would end up in the final together.

Burn said: “My closest friend in the whole process, and from really early on, was Harpreet, which is really weird now, that we were roommates (on the show).

“And as the process was going on, we were becoming closer and closer. So it’s so weird now that we’re in competition but we’re actually such, such good friends as well.”

Despite ending up as rivals, the two women said they have been supporting each other during Lord Sugar’s hunt for his next business partner.

The women also expressed their delight at the success of the female candidates in the series.

Kaur said: “I’m all about girl power. I always have been. I’m a proper girls’ girl.

“So for me, we’re really diverse as well, the four of us that got through to the interviews, we all have such different personalities and styles and it just proves that you should just authentically be yourself."

The final of the Apprentice airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One, and will then be available to watch on iPlayer.