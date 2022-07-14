Tears for Fears cancel Leeds gig in Millennium Square less than 24 hours before scheduled start

They were set to perform in Leeds as part of the 'Sounds of the City' series of shows, which has also welcomed the likes of Foals and HAIM to the city centre.

However, they announced via their official social media account last night that they will be unable to perform at upcoming shows in Leeds, Warwick and Scarborough.

The band will not be performing in Millennium Square. Credit: Mauro Pimentel / AFP via Getty Images

A statement from the band read: "We sadly are unable to perform at this week’s shows in Leeds, Warwick, and Scarborough. We are so disappointed and gutted not to be able to play these concerts. Curt is following doctors orders and is doing everything possible to heal and be performing again soon.

"Please contact your point of purchase for ticket refunds for Leeds and Warwick which are cancelled. We are exploring solutions to reschedule Scarborough and will have an update tomorrow."

The band recently pulled out of a gig in Derby and also cancelled their headline performance at Lytham Festival in Lancashire.

A rib injury sustained by band member Curt Smith was cited as the reason and it appears he has not managed to heal in time for the Leeds show.

Millennium Square, however, still has an array of events booked in for the summer of 2022.

On Saturday, indie icon Richard Ashcroft will take to the stage in Leeds city centre and will be joined by special guests Cast and DJ Wayne.

80s Classical will return to Millennium Square on July 22 before the likes of John Newman and Ultra Nate perform as part of the Club Classical Anthems show on July 23.