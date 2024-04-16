Take That First Direct Arena Leeds: Predicted setlist, doors and stage times as band play four shows this week

Take That is set to play a record-breaking four shows in Leeds this week as part of a massive UK album tour.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST
One of the UK’s biggest band are back on the road supporting their ninth studio album This Life, released in November last year.

This Life On Tour sees the band tour as a trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - as Jason Orange and Robbie Williams stepped back from the group in 2014.

Take That returns to Leeds this week for a record breaking four nights at First Direct Arena. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for The National Lottery)
The shows in Leeds make the band historic as it is the first time any band has played four consecutive nights at First Direct Arena.

The Back For Good superstars return to Leeds on Wednesday, April 17, Thursday, April 18, Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, and here is everything you need to know.

Take That doors and set times

According to the First Direct Arena website, doors open at 6pm on all four nights, with the event starting at 7.25pm. Support comes special guest Olly Murs, who is likely to take to the stage around that time.

At the tour opening shows in Sheffield, Take That played from around 8.30pm to 10.40pm, so similar set times could be expected in Leeds.

Predicted setlist

Take That opened their tour with two shows at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, where they played a similar setlist both nights. While there might be some alterations, Leeds fans can expect to see a largely similar setlist at First Direct this week.

Take That at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, April 13 setlist:

  1. Keep Your Head Up
  2. Windows
  3. Giants
  4. Days I Hate Myself
  5. Everything Changes
  6. Sure
  7. Shine
  8. A Million Love Songs
  9. I Found Heaven
  10. Pray
  11. Forever Love
  12. Clementine
  13. Speak Without Words
  14. Patience
  15. The Flood
  16. Get Ready for It
  17. March of the Hopeful
  18. The Champion
  19. This Life
  20. Greatest Day
  21. These Days
  22. Time and Time Again
  23. Relight My Fire (Dan Hartman cover)
  24. One More Word
  25. Hold Up a Light
  26. Back for Good
  27. You and Me
  28. Never Forget
  29. Rule the World

Last-minute tickets for Take That at First Direct Arena Leeds

Fans who are looking for last minute tickets may still make it to one of the four shows this week as there are a few seats left for each show.

While seats are available in most sections of the arena, they are few and far apart, and finding two together might be tricky.

Tickets will also set you back by at least £100, with the cheapest tickets currently available via Ticketmaster starting at £105.94 for the Wednesday show.

