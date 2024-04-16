Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s biggest band are back on the road supporting their ninth studio album This Life, released in November last year.

This Life On Tour sees the band tour as a trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - as Jason Orange and Robbie Williams stepped back from the group in 2014.

Take That returns to Leeds this week for a record breaking four nights at First Direct Arena. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

The Back For Good superstars return to Leeds on Wednesday, April 17, Thursday, April 18, Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, and here is everything you need to know.

Take That doors and set times

According to the First Direct Arena website, doors open at 6pm on all four nights, with the event starting at 7.25pm. Support comes special guest Olly Murs, who is likely to take to the stage around that time.

At the tour opening shows in Sheffield, Take That played from around 8.30pm to 10.40pm, so similar set times could be expected in Leeds.

Predicted setlist

Take That opened their tour with two shows at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, where they played a similar setlist both nights. While there might be some alterations, Leeds fans can expect to see a largely similar setlist at First Direct this week.

Take That at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, April 13 setlist:

Keep Your Head Up Windows Giants Days I Hate Myself Everything Changes Sure Shine A Million Love Songs I Found Heaven Pray Forever Love Clementine Speak Without Words Patience The Flood Get Ready for It March of the Hopeful The Champion This Life Greatest Day These Days Time and Time Again Relight My Fire (Dan Hartman cover) One More Word Hold Up a Light Back for Good You and Me Never Forget Rule the World

Last-minute tickets for Take That at First Direct Arena Leeds

Fans who are looking for last minute tickets may still make it to one of the four shows this week as there are a few seats left for each show.

While seats are available in most sections of the arena, they are few and far apart, and finding two together might be tricky.