Sun, sand and sounds: Meadowhall's ultimate bank holiday party at summer beach club

This weekend, Meadowhall’s Summer Beach Club will be hosting the ultimate summer bank holiday party suitable for all the family to come along and enjoy.

From Friday 23rd August to Monday 26th August, the Summer Beach Club will bring together music lovers from across the region for a weekend of sun, sand and sensational beats, featuring an impressive line-up of DJ’s.

Visitors can kick off their weekend on Friday at the After 6 club which offers a range of live music from 6pm-9pm every night, with chilled vibes from Sheffield’s own DJ Vella, followed by a Summer Sounds session on Saturday hosted by DJ Sean Gilley, who recently returned from playing to crowds in Dubai.

On Sunday, visitors can join local singer-songwriter Charlotte B for Dance Classics, before the weekend ends with Summer Party Sounds hosted by both Charlotte B and DJ Sean Gilley.

For those searching for a refreshing drink, The Beach Retreat is on hand to offer a delicious bar menu of classic cocktails, mocktails and ice-cold beer all within a 1,000sqm beach area.

This year the Summer Beach Club has welcomed thousands of visitors across the region, with family favourite rides such as the Magic Mouse Rollercoaster, Family Dodgems, and Water Walkers proving most popular with visitors, as well the AquaSplash Mega Beach Slide.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said:“With just two weeks left before our Summer Beach Club wraps up, our Bank Holiday party is the perfect opportunity for visitors to soak up the last of summer with an exciting weekend full of live music and family activities.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming families and music lovers from across the region to celebrate the bank holiday and enjoy the final weeks of the Summer Beach Club before the end of the summer season!”

Meadowhall’s Summer Beach Club will close on Sunday 1st September.

For more information or to book your tickets now, please visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk/event/summer-beach-club