The set of murals, which are entitled ‘Keeping In Touch’, have appeared along the alleyway that runs by Headingley Stadium and connects Kirkstall Lane with St Michael’s Lane.
The artwork has been created by YouCannotBendIt Art Services on behalf of The Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project (DEEP).
DEEP is a group of people living with dementia who influence and support the development of Leeds as a dementia-friendly city. They consult on issues including public transport and academic research design and are regular consultees on dementia-friendly performances and arts events.
There are five different murals along the route that pay tribute to the city’s sporting heritage and share positive messages.
