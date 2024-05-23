Striking new set of murals featuring Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos designs appears by Headingley Stadium

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 23rd May 2024, 16:31 BST

A new set of murals have appeared in Leeds with a powerful message.

The set of murals, which are entitled ‘Keeping In Touch’, have appeared along the alleyway that runs by Headingley Stadium and connects Kirkstall Lane with St Michael’s Lane.

The artwork has been created by YouCannotBendIt Art Services on behalf of The Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project (DEEP).

DEEP is a group of people living with dementia who influence and support the development of Leeds as a dementia-friendly city. They consult on issues including public transport and academic research design and are regular consultees on dementia-friendly performances and arts events.

There are five different murals along the route that pay tribute to the city’s sporting heritage and share positive messages.

Check out the pictures in our gallery below:

The mural has appeared on the alleyway connecting Kirkstall Lane and St Michael's Lane

1. Mural

The mural has appeared on the alleyway connecting Kirkstall Lane and St Michael's Lane Photo: National World

The series of murals was created by YouCannotBendIt Art Services on behalf of The Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project (DEEP).

2. 'Keep batting on'

The series of murals was created by YouCannotBendIt Art Services on behalf of The Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project (DEEP). Photo: National World

The 'Keeping In Touch' mural features a selection of pieces that reference the city's sporting heritage.

3. 'Still marching on together'

The 'Keeping In Touch' mural features a selection of pieces that reference the city's sporting heritage. Photo: National World

DEEP is a group of people living with dementia who influence and support the development of Leeds as a dementia-friendly city.

4. 'Tackling dementia'

DEEP is a group of people living with dementia who influence and support the development of Leeds as a dementia-friendly city. Photo: National World

The new set of murals was added to the alleyway wall this week.

5. 'Keeping In Touch'

The new set of murals was added to the alleyway wall this week. Photo: National World

The DEEP group is supported by Leeds Playhouse and Dementia Friendly Leeds (DFL)

6. 'Determined to make a difference'

The DEEP group is supported by Leeds Playhouse and Dementia Friendly Leeds (DFL) Photo: National World

