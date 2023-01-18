The Jeremiahs at Selby Town Hall on February 17

The lineup includes chart topping indie, folk and rock icons, Ivor Novello and BBC Folk Award winners, Grammy and Juno nominees, darlings of daytime radio playlists and prime time comedy stars, and even a bona fide soap legend. There is also a brand-new, multi-buy ticket offer in place, providing percentage discounts on a sliding scale for purchases of two, three or four shows.

The Town Hall's reputation as a top touring destination for TV name comedians and future arena fillers continues with visits from Mock The Week regular and host of BBC2's Lightning, Zoe Lyons, an intimate warm up show for The Mash Report's Geoff Norcott and returns for a pair of Radio 4's most popular stars, Alfie Moore and Simon Evans. The venue also welcomes two of UK comedy's best kept secrets, Chris Ramsey's regular tour support, Carl Hutchinson, and Live At The Apollo guest Scott Bennett - tipped by many to be the scene's next breakout star. The venue's popular new comedy club, The Comedy Network, also returns for another run of four great value mixed bill nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of top-drawer singer songwriters will be appearing throughout the spring, including frontman of Scottish indie titans Idlewild, Roddy Woomble, Ivor Novello Award winner and former tour support to Foo Fighters and Rufus Wainwright, Scott Matthews, and New York's Radio 2 playlist regular, Nell Bryden.

Geoff Norcott on stage on May 26 - Star of Have I Got News for You, Would I lie To You?, Mock the Week, Live at The Apollo, The Mash Report and more tries out brand new material

The venue remains a popular tour stop for Americana artists from across the Atlantic, with roots music from Nashville's Rachel Baiman, Toronto's Juno Award nominated folk-pop duo Madison Violet and New Jersey's Sarabeth Tucek, a former tour support to Bob Dylan. There's also some righteous American country-folk from Erinsborough's Alan Fletcher, better known as longstanding Neighbours icon Dr Karl Kennedy!

Reformed soft rock legends Sad Café, creators of the Top 3 smash Every Day Hurts, visit in March, while there are also dates for Liza Pulman of hit cabaret trio Fascinating Aïda, accompanied by jazz chart topping pianist and singer Joe Stilgoe, and the world's greatest acoustic fingerstyle guitarist, Grammy nominee Martin Taylor MBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a bumper season of shows lined up with performers from the American deep south through to New York, Dublin, the Scottish islands and even a fictional suburb of Melbourne!" said Selby Town Council Arts Officer Chris Jones. "There are a really broad array of performances to choose from. I'm particularly looking forward to the return of performance poet Luke Wright with his Edinburgh Festival hit The Remains Of Logan Dankworth, as well as highly regarded Irish folk quartet The Jeremiahs, tipped to be the next big traditional act to emerge from Ireland. For a full list of everything coming up at the venue this spring, do visit our web site selbytownhall.co.uk"

Selby Town Hall performances 2023:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mick Ronson Story, February 24 - Stories, archive photos and film clips portraying the life and music of Bowie’s essential sideman

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: THE CRUCIBLE

Advertisement Hide Ad

thursday 26 january

7.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£10.00 in advance

Comedian Zoe Lyons on stage on March 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

A witch hunt is beginning in Arthur Miller’s captivating parable of power with Erin Doherty (The Crown) and Brendan Cowell (Yerma).

THE COMEDY NETWORK: TEZ ILYAS, LOVELL SMITH & AARON TWITCHEN

Advertisement Hide Ad

sunday 29 january

7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£10.00 in advance

Star of Live at The Apollo, The Last Leg, Mock the Week, The Now Show and his own Radio 4 series TEZ Talks, regular festival sell out and one of the lead characters in BBC3’s hit sitcom Man Like Mobeen, Tez Ilyas, headlines. Midlands New Act Award winner and tour support to Nathan Caton, Lovell Smith, opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MADISON VIOLET

thursday 2 february

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.00pm

£15.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple Canadian Folk Award and Juno nominees with luscious harmony led Americana, folk melodies, heart-on-sleeve storytelling and catchy pop hooks.

THE JEREMIAHS

Advertisement Hide Ad

friday 17 february

8.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£14.00 in advance

One of the most exciting Irish folk bands to emerge in recent years. Globetrotting festival favourites tipped to be the next breakout stars of Irish traditional music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE COMEDY NETWORK: LINEUP TBC

sunday 19 february

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.30pm

£10.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the top comedy club nights in the country, The Comedy Network, returns to Selby this spring.

BLOW DOWN

Advertisement Hide Ad

thursday 23 february

7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£13.00 in advance

A funny and poignant play marking the demolition of the iconic Ferrybridge cooling towers, in the words of those who lived and worked beneath them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE MICK RONSON STORY: BEFORE, BESIDE & BEYOND BOWIE

friday 24 february

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.00pm

£14.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stories, archive photos and film clips portraying the life and music of Bowie’s essential sideman, featuring Ched Cheesman from Mick’s pre-Bowie band The Rats.

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: OTHELLO

Advertisement Hide Ad

thursday 9 march

7.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£10.00 in advance

An extraordinary new production of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, directed by Clint Dyer with a cast that includes Giles Terera (Hamilton), Rosy McEwan (The Alienist) and Paul Hilton (The Inheritance).

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZOE LYONS: BALD AMBITION

friday 10 march

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.00pm

£16.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Host of BBC2’s Lightning and star of Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You, QI, and Mock The Week explores the funny side of her ‘monumental midlife crisis’.

SAD CAFÉ

Advertisement Hide Ad

saturday 11 march

8.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£23.00 in advance

Reformed soft rock icons responsible for Top 5 smash Every Day Hurts along with My Oh My, Strange Little Girl and the gold selling Top 10 album Facades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RACHEL BAIMAN

saturday 18 march

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.00pm

£14.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performing here with her trio, Nashville singer songwriter Rachel Baiman is one of the most exciting voices in contemporary Americana.

RODDY WOOMBLE

Advertisement Hide Ad

thursday 23 march

8.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£19.00 in advance

Rare, intimate duo show from frontman of chart topping Scottish indie giants Idlewild and leading voice in the British contemporary indie folk scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE COMEDY NETWORK: LINEUP TBC

sunday 26 march

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.30pm

£10.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the top comedy club nights in the country, The Comedy Network, returns to Selby this spring.

ALAN FLETCHER + LACHLAN BRYAN & THE WILDES

Advertisement Hide Ad

wednesday 29 march

8.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£16.00 in advance

Top country Americana from Neighbours' Dr Karl Kennedy and heavyweight Australian band Lachlan Bryan & The Wildes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUKE WRIGHT: THE REMAINS OF LOGAN DANKWORTH

thursday 30 march

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.00pm

£14.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan Dankworth, columnist and Twitter warrior, is determined to be in the fray of the biggest political battle for years as the EU referendum looms. A new play by Fringe First and Stage Award winning poet Luke Wright.

ALFIE MOORE: FAIR COP UNLEASHED (sold out)

Advertisement Hide Ad

friday 7 april

8.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£16.00 in advance

Cop turned-comedian and star of Radio 4’s It’s A Fair Cop relives the thrilling ups and downs of the night a mysterious clown came to town...

Advertisement Hide Ad

SCOTT MATTHEWS

friday 14 april

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.00pm

£18.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intimate acoustic show from Ivor Novello Award winning folk-pop singer songwriter, Radio 2 favourite and tour support for Foo Fighters, Robert Plant and Rufus Wainwright.

LIZA PULMAN & JOE STILGOE

Advertisement Hide Ad

saturday 15 april

8.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£20.00 in advance

Fascinating Aïda’s Liza Pulman teams up with jazz chart topping virtuoso musician and singer, Joe Stilgoe, in a vibrant potpourri of classic songs and wit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: GOOD

thursday 20 april

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.00pm

£10.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

An extraordinary new production of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, directed by Clint Dyer with a cast that includes Giles Terera (Hamilton), Rosy McEwan (The Alienist) and Paul Hilton (The Inheritance).

THE COMEDY NETWORK: LINEUP TBC

Advertisement Hide Ad

sunday 23 april

7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£10.00 in advance

One of the top comedy club nights in the country, The Comedy Network, returns to Selby this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

KATHRYN ROBERTS & SEAN LAKEMAN

friday 28 april

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.00pm

£17.50 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple BBC Folk Award winning duo featuring one of the finest singers of her generation and folk music’s most in demand producer and accompanist.

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: LIFE OF PI

Advertisement Hide Ad

thursday 4 may

7.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£10.00 in advance

Puppetry, magic and storytelling combine in a unique, Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling novel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CARL HUTCHINSON: WAIT TILL THE END

saturday 13 may

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.30pm

£15.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brand new show from Chris Ramsey’s regular tour support, One Show guest presenter, cult Geordie favourite and ‘UK comedy’s best kept secret’.

SIMON EVANS: THE WORK OF THE DEVIL

Advertisement Hide Ad

friday 19 may

8.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£17.00 in advance

Regular on Radio 4's The News Quiz and The Unbelievable Truth, and presenter of Simon Evans Goes To Market, delivers his excoriating views of a world on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SARABETH TUCEK

saturday 20 may

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.00pm

£14.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long awaited full band tour from Bob Dylan approved New Jersey singer songwriter whose style has been compared to Karen Carpenter, Cat Power and Neil Young.

GEOFF NORCOTT: WORK IN PROGRESS (sold out)

Advertisement Hide Ad

friday 26 may

8.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£13.50 in advance

Star of Have I Got News for You, Would I lie To You?, Mock the Week, Live at The Apollo, The Mash Report and more tries out brand new material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE COMEDY NETWORK: LINEUP TBC

sunday 28 may

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.30pm

£10.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the top comedy club nights in the country, The Comedy Network, returns to Selby this spring.

MARTIN TAYLOR

Advertisement Hide Ad

thursday 1 june

8.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£20.00 in advance

The world’s finest living jazz guitarist. A Grammy nominee who has collaborated with George Harrison, Dionne Warwick, Bill Wyman, Stephane Grappelli and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: BEST OF ENEMIES

thursday 8 june

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.00pm

£10.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Harewood (Homeland) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) play feuding political rivals in James Graham’s (Sherwood) multiple award-winning new drama.

SCOTT BENNETT: GREAT SCOTT!

Advertisement Hide Ad

sunday 11 june

7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

£15.00 in advance

Star of Live At The Apollo, regular on Radio 4’s News Quiz and Now Show, double Leicester Comedy Festival Best Show nominee and writer for Chris Ramsey and Jason Manford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NELL BRYDEN

wednesday 28 june

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.00pm

£23.00 in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad