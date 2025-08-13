Son of Blues Rock Legend to Perform in Leeds

For most fans of British Blues music from the 1960's there are a few bands which inevitably stand out from the crowd. Think of the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac and arguably one of the most influential one of all - Cream.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cream were undoubtedly one of the first 'supergroups.' Formed in 1966 the formidable trio consisted of Ginger Baker on drums, Eric Clapton on guitar and Jack Bruce on bass and vocals. Some of their hits including 'Sunshine of your Love,' 'White Room' and their version of 'Crossroads' remain absolute blues classics right up to the current day and are played in many pubs and blues clubs across the country almost on a nightly basis.

Most Popular

Now the son of Jack Bruce, Malcolm is a renowned musician in his own right and is currently touring with his band, sensibly called the 'Malcolm Bruce Blues Trio' and this October you will be able to see them in the historic and intimate setting of the Cross Keys on Water Lane, Holbeck, and the home of Leeds Blues Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to his experience performing on stage around the world with all the members of Cream Malcolm has also recorded with some modern day superstars including Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne and Joe Bonamassa and Paul Rogers.

Malcolm Bruce

Founder of Leeds Blues Club, Rob Bradley said 'we are absolutely thrilled to be hosting Malcolm and his band in our little club. Anyone who has any appreciation of blues music or has ever picked up a bass guitar will appreciate what a legend Jack Bruce was and the opportunity to see his son is just a wonderful opportunity for us.'

Tickets are already on sale for this notable event and available from the Leeds Blues Club website www.leedsbluesclub.co.uk