Slam Dunk North returns to Leeds this weekend.

Slam Dunk North 2025: Rock, punk and hardcore festival returns to Leeds - lineup, set times, and ticket info
The UK’s biggest independent festival for rock, punk and hardcore takes over Temple Newsam this weekend with major names such as A Day To Remember and The Used topping the impressive bill.
When is Slam Dunk North, and can I still buy last-minute tickets?
Slam Dunk North takes over Temple Newsam Park on Sunday, May 25. A number of final release tickets are still available for purchase starting at £149 per person.
Slam Dunk North lineup and set times
Below is the full Slam Dunk North lineup and stage splits:
Main Stage West
- 11:35–12:05: Sweet Pill
- 12:25–13:00: Hit The Lights
- 13:25–14:05: Knuckle Puck
- 14:30–15:10: Movements
- 15:35–16:20: The Starting Line
- 16:45–17:30: Hot Mulligan
- 17:55–18:55: New Found Glory
- 19:20–20:30: Neck Deep
- 21:00–22:15: A Day To Remember
Main Stage East
- 11:45–12:20: Defects
- 12:40–13:20: Dream State
- 13:45–14:25: Imminence
- 14:50–15:30: Landmvrks
- 15:55–16:40: Stray From The Path
- 17:05–17:50: Finch
- 18:15–19:15: The Used
- 19:45–20:55: Electric Callboy
The Monster Energy Stage
- 11:45–12:15: The Meffs
- 12:40–13:15: Save Ferris
- 13:40–14:15: Homegrown
- 14:40–15:20: The Ataris
- 15:45–16:30: The Aquabats
- 16:55–17:40: Zebrahead
- 18:05–18:50: Streetlight Manifesto
- 19:15–20:15: Less Than Jake
- 20:40–21:40: Alkaline Trio
- 22:00–23:00: Closing Party featuring Millionaires
The Kerrang! Stage
- 11:40–12:10: Lake Malice
- 12:35–13:05: Sophie Powers
- 13:30–14:00: Point North
- 14:25–15:00: I See Stars
- 15:25–16:00: Rain City Drive
- 16:25–17:00: NOAHFINNCE
- 17:25–18:05: Twin Atlantic
- 18:30–19:15: As It Is
- 19:40–20:25: WARGASM
- 20:50–21:50: Hot Milk
The Key Club Stage
- 11:55–12:25: Greywind
- 12:45–13:15: Winona Fighter
- 13:35–14:05: South Arcade
- 14:25–14:55: Mouth Culture
- 15:15–15:45: Free Throw
- 16:05–16:35: Heart Attack Man
- 16:55–17:25: Delilah Bon
- 17:45–18:15: Split Chain
- 18:35–19:05: Graphic Nature
- 19:25–19:55: Kid Bookie
- 20:20–20:55: Scowl
Slam Dunk North travel info
Temple Newsam is located a 15 to 20-minute drive from Leeds city centre and is best accessed via the dedicated shuttle bus service that runs directly to the festival and back.
The shuttle departs from Sovereign Street, which is just a short walk from Leeds railway station, between 11.45am and 3.00pm. Return shuttles will drop off at Eastgate (what3words: ///maps.trend.erase) from 8.00pm to 1.00am.
You can book the Slam Dunk North shuttle bus here, with prices set at £8.35 for a single journey and £14.30 for a return trip.
Car parking passes are available to purchase in advance where tickets are bought. It is highly recommend purchasing car parking passes in advance as parking on the day will be subject to capacity.
For the entrance to the car park please use post code LS15 0H.
