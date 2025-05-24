Slam Dunk North returns to Leeds this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s biggest independent festival for rock, punk and hardcore takes over Temple Newsam this weekend with major names such as A Day To Remember and The Used topping the impressive bill.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Live at Leeds: In The Park 2025:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People heading to Slam Dunk Leeds complain of huge shuttle bus queues amid car park chaos

When is Slam Dunk North, and can I still buy last-minute tickets?

Slam Dunk North takes over Temple Newsam Park on Sunday, May 25. A number of final release tickets are still available for purchase starting at £149 per person.

Slam Dunk North lineup and set times

Below is the full Slam Dunk North lineup and stage splits:

Main Stage West

11:35–12:05: Sweet Pill

12:25–13:00: Hit The Lights

13:25–14:05: Knuckle Puck

14:30–15:10: Movements

15:35–16:20: The Starting Line

16:45–17:30: Hot Mulligan

17:55–18:55: New Found Glory

19:20–20:30: Neck Deep

21:00–22:15: A Day To Remember

Main Stage East

11:45–12:20: Defects

12:40–13:20: Dream State

13:45–14:25: Imminence

14:50–15:30: Landmvrks

15:55–16:40: Stray From The Path

17:05–17:50: Finch

18:15–19:15: The Used

19:45–20:55: Electric Callboy

The Monster Energy Stage

11:45–12:15: The Meffs

12:40–13:15: Save Ferris

13:40–14:15: Homegrown

14:40–15:20: The Ataris

15:45–16:30: The Aquabats

16:55–17:40: Zebrahead

18:05–18:50: Streetlight Manifesto

19:15–20:15: Less Than Jake

20:40–21:40: Alkaline Trio

22:00–23:00: Closing Party featuring Millionaires

The Kerrang! Stage

11:40–12:10: Lake Malice

12:35–13:05: Sophie Powers

13:30–14:00: Point North

14:25–15:00: I See Stars

15:25–16:00: Rain City Drive

16:25–17:00: NOAHFINNCE

17:25–18:05: Twin Atlantic

18:30–19:15: As It Is

19:40–20:25: WARGASM

20:50–21:50: Hot Milk

The Key Club Stage

11:55–12:25: Greywind

12:45–13:15: Winona Fighter

13:35–14:05: South Arcade

14:25–14:55: Mouth Culture

15:15–15:45: Free Throw

16:05–16:35: Heart Attack Man

16:55–17:25: Delilah Bon

17:45–18:15: Split Chain

18:35–19:05: Graphic Nature

19:25–19:55: Kid Bookie

20:20–20:55: Scowl

Slam Dunk North travel info

Temple Newsam is located a 15 to 20-minute drive from Leeds city centre and is best accessed via the dedicated shuttle bus service that runs directly to the festival and back.

The shuttle departs from Sovereign Street, which is just a short walk from Leeds railway station, between 11.45am and 3.00pm. Return shuttles will drop off at Eastgate (what3words: ///maps.trend.erase) from 8.00pm to 1.00am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can book the Slam Dunk North shuttle bus here, with prices set at £8.35 for a single journey and £14.30 for a return trip.

Car parking passes are available to purchase in advance where tickets are bought. It is highly recommend purchasing car parking passes in advance as parking on the day will be subject to capacity.

For the entrance to the car park please use post code LS15 0H.