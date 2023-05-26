Slam Dunk is returning to Temple Newsam in Leeds this bank holiday weekend on Sunday (May 28), bringing thousands of punk rock and alternative music fans from across the UK for a day and night of punk rock and alternative music.

The Offspring, an American punk rock band active since 1984, will be this year’s headlining act at the massive day festival. You may hear songs like "Come Out And Play" "Why Don’t You Get a Job," and "Original Prankster," from their early albums along with newer songs from their upcoming album "Let the Bad Times Roll" in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the strong 40 acts is the equally impressive Enter Shikari. The British alternative rock band is celebrating 20 years together this year, and they’re still bringing their unique blend of rock, metal, post-rock, and electronica to audiences all over the world.

This year, the event will be split over two days as fans will be heading to Hatfield Park for the Southern event on Saturday and many will head to Leeds Temple Newsam on Sunday. A total of seven stages will be spread across the park with The Offspring playing on the Dickies Stage at 9pm.

However, even though it will be a fun-filled day with your favourite bands performing on stage, you must be aware of the rules in order to maintain a safe environment for yourself and the people around you. Here we have gathered some important information you should be aware of ahead of the festival.

Slam Dunk Festival 2023 alcohol policy

The event site is a licensed premise. Please note when you leave the event, you are entering an alcohol-free zone where no alcohol is permitted, or you could be liable for a fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organiser reserves the right to refuse admission or eject any persons for antisocial or threatening behaviour, actions likely to cause damage or injury, any person causing nuisance to others or failing to comply with the reasonable request of the management, or those that are intoxicated through alcohol or illegal substances.

Any refusal to cooperate, or the use of abusive, threatening or discriminatory remarks; including comments relating to weapons or explosives will result in entry being refused.

Slam Dunk Festival will return to Leeds on Sunday (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

A challenge 25 age verification policy will be in operation for the sale or supply of alcohol. The organisers reserve the right to refuse to serve alcohol to those that are intoxicated, or are likely to become intoxicated if further alcohol is served

Please check the Age Restriction for the event prior to purchase as refunds are not available for tickets purchased by or attempted to be used by persons who are not provided access due to their age.

Slam Dunk Festival 2023 age limit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age restrictions allow children under 14 years of age (aged five to 13) to be accompanied by a parent or guardian (18 or over) at all times and will need to purchase a full-price ticket. If you are bringing a child under the age of five, you will need to book a free ticket when making your order.

A maximum of two children under the age of 14 can be accompanied by any one adult. The organiser of the event does not accept any parental or supervisory duty of care of liability for any under 18’s on site.

Banned items at Slam Dunk Festival 2023

Banned items include: