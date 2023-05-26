Slam Dunk Festival returns for another year this week during the bank holiday weekend on Sunday (May 28), with prominent bands from the punk and alternative rock scenes taking over Leeds Temple Newsam in front of thousands of fans - but what’s the weather going to be like?

Good news for those heading to the festival as the Met Office predicted that Leeds is going to be ‘fine and dry’, just like most parts of the UK. With the gates to the park opening as early as 9am, concertgoers can heave a sigh of relief as Sunday will remain dry throughout the day, despite being a chilly one with a temperature as high as 16°C.

Met Office Chief Forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said : “The jet stream sitting to the north of the UK is holding unsettled weather systems at bay and allowing high pressure to dominate bringing fine weather to the vast majority of the UK.

“The current position of the high-pressure means we will see a westerly air flow over the UK, a cooler direction than if air was being brought up from the south, and areas such as Spain or Africa. Therefore, we are not likely to reach heatwave conditions, but temperatures will still be warm, reaching the low 20s for many.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the weather on Sunday and hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds, according to the Met Office .

Saturday’s hourly forecast

7am - Cloudy 11°C

10am - Cloudy 14°C

1pm - Cloudy 16°C

4pm - Overcast 16°C

7pm - Cloudy 14°C

10pm - Cloudy 11°C