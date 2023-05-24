Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Slam Dunk Festival 2023 line-up including Enter Shikari, The Offspring and Bowling for Soup

The annual Slam Dunk Festival returns for another year this weekend and is set to see big names in the punk rock scene such as The Offspring and Enter Shikari. 

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 24th May 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read

The annual Slam Dunk Festival, one of the biggest rock music festivals returning to Leeds this weekend, is set to attract die-hard fans from across the country. With The Offspring and Enter Shikari headlining, it is said to be a paradise for fans of rock, punk, and alternative music.

The Offspring, an American punk rock band active since 1984, will be this year's headlining act at the massive day festival. You may hear songs like "Come Out And Play" "Why Don't You Get a Job," and "Original Prankster," from their early albums along with newer songs from their upcoming album "Let the Bad Times Roll" in 2021.

Among the strong 40 acts is the equally impressive Enter Shikari. The British alternative rock band is celebrating 20 years together this year, and they're still bringing their unique blend of rock, metal, post-rock, and electronica to audiences all over the world.

Just a month before Slam Dunk, the band's seventh album, A Kiss for the Whole World, will be released, so fans will be able to enjoy a mix of new material and fan favourites. Their hits include Sorry, You’re Not A Winner and The Great Unknown. 

This year, the event will be split over two days as fans will be heading to Hatfield Park for the Southern event, (May 27) and many will head to Leeds Temple Newsam on May 28. Shortly after the UK events conclude, the festival is expanding to France and Italy as part of their European leg. 

Slam Dunk 2023 full line-up

  • The Offspring

  • Bowling for Soup

  • Billy Talent

  • Maggie Lindemann

  • Enter Shikari

  • Less Than Jake

  • The Academy Is…

  • Four Year Strong

  • Real Friends

  • Sueco

  • Zebrahead

  • Fit for a King

  • Kids In Glass Houses

  • Destroy Boys

  • Trash Boat

  • Grayscale

  • Holding Absence

  • Charlotte Sands

  • WARGASM (UK)

  • Malevolence

  • NOAHFINNCE

  • seeyouspacecowboy

  • Static Dress

  • Youth Fountain

  • ghostbush

  • Flogging Molly

  • Gogol Bordello

  • Millencolib

  • Zebrahead

  • Teenage Bottle Rocket

  • Millie Manders

  • PVRIS

  • Underoath

  • Vukovi

  • ZAND

  • Yellowcard

  • Fireworks

  • Hawthorne Heights

  • Creeper

  • The Mezingers

  • Boston Manor

  • Trophy Eyes

  • Spanish Love Songs

  • Movements

  • Sincere Engineer

  • The Hunna

  • JXDN

  • Charlotte Sands

  • GRAYSCALE

  • girlfriends

  • EMAROSA

  • Youth Fountain

  • The Tyne

  • Escape the Fate

Yellowcard will be performing at Slam Dunk Festival 2023 in Leeds on May 28.Yellowcard will be performing at Slam Dunk Festival 2023 in Leeds on May 28.
