The annual Slam Dunk Festival, one of the biggest rock music festivals returning to Leeds this weekend, is set to attract die-hard fans from across the country. With The Offspring and Enter Shikari headlining, it is said to be a paradise for fans of rock, punk, and alternative music.

The Offspring, an American punk rock band active since 1984, will be this year's headlining act at the massive day festival. You may hear songs like "Come Out And Play" "Why Don't You Get a Job," and "Original Prankster," from their early albums along with newer songs from their upcoming album "Let the Bad Times Roll" in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the strong 40 acts is the equally impressive Enter Shikari. The British alternative rock band is celebrating 20 years together this year, and they're still bringing their unique blend of rock, metal, post-rock, and electronica to audiences all over the world.

Just a month before Slam Dunk, the band's seventh album, A Kiss for the Whole World, will be released, so fans will be able to enjoy a mix of new material and fan favourites. Their hits include Sorry, You’re Not A Winner and The Great Unknown.

This year, the event will be split over two days as fans will be heading to Hatfield Park for the Southern event, (May 27) and many will head to Leeds Temple Newsam on May 28. Shortly after the UK events conclude, the festival is expanding to France and Italy as part of their European leg.

Slam Dunk 2023 full line-up

The Offspring

Bowling for Soup

Billy Talent

Maggie Lindemann

Enter Shikari

Less Than Jake

The Academy Is…

Four Year Strong

Real Friends

Sueco

Zebrahead

Fit for a King

Kids In Glass Houses

Destroy Boys

Trash Boat

Grayscale

Holding Absence

Charlotte Sands

WARGASM (UK)

Malevolence

NOAHFINNCE

seeyouspacecowboy

Static Dress

Youth Fountain

ghostbush

Flogging Molly

Gogol Bordello

Millencolib

Zebrahead

Teenage Bottle Rocket

Millie Manders

PVRIS

Underoath

Vukovi

ZAND

Yellowcard

Fireworks

Hawthorne Heights

Creeper

The Mezingers

Boston Manor

Trophy Eyes

Spanish Love Songs

Movements

Sincere Engineer

The Hunna

JXDN

Charlotte Sands

GRAYSCALE

girlfriends

EMAROSA

Youth Fountain

The Tyne

Escape the Fate