Slam Dunk Festival 2023 line-up including Enter Shikari, The Offspring and Bowling for Soup
The annual Slam Dunk Festival returns for another year this weekend and is set to see big names in the punk rock scene such as The Offspring and Enter Shikari.
The annual Slam Dunk Festival, one of the biggest rock music festivals returning to Leeds this weekend, is set to attract die-hard fans from across the country. With The Offspring and Enter Shikari headlining, it is said to be a paradise for fans of rock, punk, and alternative music.
The Offspring, an American punk rock band active since 1984, will be this year's headlining act at the massive day festival. You may hear songs like "Come Out And Play" "Why Don't You Get a Job," and "Original Prankster," from their early albums along with newer songs from their upcoming album "Let the Bad Times Roll" in 2021.
Among the strong 40 acts is the equally impressive Enter Shikari. The British alternative rock band is celebrating 20 years together this year, and they're still bringing their unique blend of rock, metal, post-rock, and electronica to audiences all over the world.
Just a month before Slam Dunk, the band's seventh album, A Kiss for the Whole World, will be released, so fans will be able to enjoy a mix of new material and fan favourites. Their hits include Sorry, You’re Not A Winner and The Great Unknown.
This year, the event will be split over two days as fans will be heading to Hatfield Park for the Southern event, (May 27) and many will head to Leeds Temple Newsam on May 28. Shortly after the UK events conclude, the festival is expanding to France and Italy as part of their European leg.
Slam Dunk 2023 full line-up
The Offspring
Bowling for Soup
Billy Talent
Maggie Lindemann
Enter Shikari
Less Than Jake
The Academy Is…
Four Year Strong
Real Friends
Sueco
Zebrahead
Fit for a King
Kids In Glass Houses
Destroy Boys
Trash Boat
Grayscale
Holding Absence
Charlotte Sands
WARGASM (UK)
Malevolence
NOAHFINNCE
seeyouspacecowboy
Static Dress
Youth Fountain
ghostbush
Flogging Molly
Gogol Bordello
Millencolib
Teenage Bottle Rocket
Millie Manders
PVRIS
Underoath
Vukovi
ZAND
Yellowcard
Fireworks
Hawthorne Heights
Creeper
The Mezingers
Boston Manor
Trophy Eyes
Spanish Love Songs
Movements
Sincere Engineer
The Hunna
JXDN
girlfriends
EMAROSA
The Tyne
Escape the Fate