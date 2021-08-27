Slam Dunk Festival returns to Leeds September 4.

The festival is being held in both the North and South of England, with one date at Leeds' Temple Newsam and another in London.

Slam Dunk was cancelled last year after Covid restrictions meant that the festival could not go ahead, and it was initially rescheduled for May this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However when adjustments were made to the roadmap out of lockdown the festival was forced to reorganise to the current September date.

Here is everything you need to know about the Leeds festival happening next weekend.

When is Slam Dunk Festival?

Slam Dunk Festival usually takes place on the May bank holiday weekend, however due to Covid restrictions organisers rescheduled the festival to next week.

The new dates are Saturday 4 September for Temple Newsam, and Sunday 5 September for the London event at Hatfield Park.

Doors open for the festival at 11am.

Where is it?

The festival is being held at Temple Newsam in Leeds.

In previous years, the North date had been held at Leeds University and Millenium Square before setting its sights on Temple Newsam as the festival began to grow in popularity.

Who is playing Slam Dunk Festival 2021?

Headlining the festival this year is Slam Dunk favourites Don Broco, joined by NOFX, Alkaline Trio and While She Sleeps.

Other notable artists performing at Slam Dunk 2021 are Leeds bands For You The Moon and Static Dress, as well as British musician and vlogger NOAHFINNCE.

You can check out the full line-up for the festival here.

How can I get there?

There are several public transport routes on offer to get to Temple Newsam, including the 19 First Bus that runs through the centre of town and to the park.

Take a look at the available bus routes near to the venue here.

Where can I park?

There is paid on-site parking available in the patrolled house car park.

You can find this here.

How do I get tickets?

You can purchase tickets for both dates on the Slam Dunk website here.There is also a launch party being held at Leeds Beckett University on Friday 3 September.

You can buy tickets for the launch here.