K-Pop military enlistments: Why aren’t K-Pop stars exempt from mandatory military service - and can they be?
- SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan has shared the date of his mandatory military service enlistment with the South Korean army.
- It marks another K-Pop male musician that has enlisted, despite the popularity of the musical scene across the Western world.
- So why are K-Pop acts not exempt from mandatory enlistment, and is there any way that they could be excluded from the civic service?
SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan has shared with netizens the date he is officially joining up with the South Korean army as part of the country’s mandatory military service.
The musician becomes the first member of the K-Pop act to enlist as his agency, Pledis Entertainment, revealed that Jeonghan’s enlistment will commence on September 26 2024 - so prepare no doubt for the celebratory shaved head selfie.
In the statement provided on the Weverse social media app, the label wrote: “There will be no official event on the day of his enlistment, and we kindly request that you refrain from visiting the site of his military service.”
“We ask for your continued love and support for the artist. Kindly send your best wishes for his safe and healthy return.”
The enlistment means that Jeonghan will not be on hand for SEVENTEEN’s promotional activities for SEVENTEEN’s new mini-album and upcoming 2024 “Right Here” world tour, but the label did state that he would be appearing in “pre-recorded” content.
Jeonghan’s enlistment marks another K-Pop male artist in a long line of those who have instead of applying for exemption or alternative civic services decided to undertake the mandatory service, joining the likes of members from BTS, MONSTA X and EXO.
But given how popular K-Pop has become in the Western charts and the genre becoming one of the biggest exports from South Korea in recent history, why are K-Pop artists still enlisting - and is there a way for them to be exempt from service?
Why aren’t K-Pop musicians exempt from mandatory military service?
K-Pop musicians, like all other South Korean males, are generally not exempt from this requirement, and it is rooted in the South Korean society being fair and equal when it comes to military service.
The requirement is seen as a civic duty that applies equally to all men, regardless of their profession. Granting exemptions based on occupation could be seen as unfair to those who must serve, potentially leading to social discontent.
The South Korean government has been cautious about granting exemptions because it could set a precedent for other groups to seek similar treatment. In the past, exemptions were given to athletes and classical musicians who achieved global recognition, such as winning an Olympic medal or a major international competition.
However, the criteria for these exemptions are strictly defined and have been controversial.
There is a strong sense of national duty and pride associated with military service in South Korea. Public sentiment often favours fairness, and there is a significant public expectation that celebrities, despite their fame, should fulfil their duties like everyone else.
Can K-Pop musicians be exempt from mandatory military service?
Yes, K-Pop musicians can be exempt from mandatory military service under very specific circumstances, though it's quite rare. The criteria for exemption are generally strict and are more commonly applied to individuals who have made significant contributions to South Korea’s international prestige in fields like sports or classical music.
Historically, exemptions have been granted to athletes who win medals in the Olympics or Asian Games, and to classical musicians who win top prizes in prestigious international competitions. These individuals are seen as having enhanced South Korea's national prestige - such was the case with Spurs player Son Heung-min.
The criteria for exemptions in popular culture, including K-Pop, are less clear and more restrictive. While K-Pop stars have undoubtedly boosted South Korea’s global image, there isn’t a specific exemption category that applies directly to them in the same way it does for athletes or classical musicians.
In 2020, the South Korean government passed a revision to the Military Service Act, which allows K-Pop stars who have made "great contributions" to the country’s culture and national prestige to delay their military service until the age of 30. This law was primarily motivated by BTS's global success and was intended to give such artists more time to continue their careers before enlisting.
While full exemptions are rare, some individuals may be allowed to fulfil their military obligations through alternative forms of service, such as working in public service roles. However, these options are also limited and typically apply under special circumstances, such as health issues.
Do you think that the rise in popularity of K-Pop in the West should grant K-Pop male artists an exemption from mandatory military service, or do you think that despite their growing popularity it is still considered their national duty? Let us know your thoughts on the topic by leaving a comment below.
