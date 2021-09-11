Seeta Wrightson is taking the comedy circuit by storm, with her wry look at life as she talks about dual heritage.

Seeta proudly says she is of mixed race with a brown Indian mum and a white British dad.

The 33-year-old uses her own life experiences to talk about her dual heritage and finds the funny in navigating the world as a brown, mixed-race woman, who grew up with no money and lots of attitude.

Seeta Wrightson.

Seeta said: “I’ve been doing comedy gigs for a few years now. It is a hard path to follow and you have to do loads of small gigs to get started in the world of comedy.

"I have a day job so it can get pretty hectic if I have a comedy gig in Liverpool on a work night, but I am nowhere near the stage of having to give up my day job, which I love.

"There are not many Asian mixed race, female comedians around, so yes I talk about my life a lot.”

She said comedy is not a typical career path for a brown skinned female but her family and friends are hugely supportive of her stand up work.

Seema added: "There seems to be a lot going on in West Yorkshire comedy wise and the opportunity to perform is there for me.

"My mum and dad have seen me perform on film but not in real life.

“I’ve always been a bit dramatic anyway so it suits me to be on stage talking about everything.”

Expect high energy, some erratic movements and be prepared for stories with twists you may not see coming.

She performs all across the north of England and is performing in one of the headline gigs at the Holmfirth Arts Festival on 18 September, where she will support comedians Kieran Hodgson and Pete Selwood.

More details can be found at www.holmfirthartsfestival.co.uk