Scarborough rock sees sun, sea, sand and star turn Weller
Rock royalty Paul Weller takes centre stage on Sunday at the popular East Coast outdoor venue.
Legions of Modfather fans from across the region will flock to the music icon's latest greatest gig.
The show follows recent release of 17th solo studio album, celebrating the legend's 66th birthday.
Showcased will be the accomplished singer-songwriter's career-spanning eclectic back catalogue.
His 1977-'82 ground-breaking band The Jam's 18 consummately consistent consecutive top 40 UK singles, four of them anthemic chart-toppers, evolved into The Style Council's blue-eyed soul staples then solo modern classic timeless tracks.
Expect followers' firm favourites Town Called Malice - mischievously coined "The National Anthem" by the artist himself - That's Entertainment, My Ever Changing Moods, Shout to the Top!, The Changingman and Peacock Suit.Weller's singing and song-writing skills have earned him multiple Brit Awards, Lifetime Achievement Award and Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade as well as NME Godlike Genius Award and Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award.
Long-time collaborators eight-piece Midland band Stone Foundation will warm up expectant sell-out 8,000-capacity crowd.
Gregory Porter, Rick Astley and Fat Boy Slim July SOAT performances precede Weller, JLS, Madness and James following this month among stand-out summer programme, impressively bigger and better annually.
Julian Murray, promoter Cuffe and Taylor’s venue programmer, said: “Paul Weller is a true music icon, someone who possesses one of music’s most brilliant and diverse catalogues and an artist who remains ever relevant.“This is going to be an incredible night here at Scarborough OAT, undoubtedly one of the highlights of the summer at this wonderful venue.”
