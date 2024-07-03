Paul Weller

Star quality, along with seaside sunshine, is forecast for the coming weekend at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Rock royalty Paul Weller takes centre stage on Sunday at the popular East Coast outdoor venue.

Legions of Modfather fans from across the region will flock to the music icon's latest greatest gig.

The show follows recent release of 17th solo studio album, celebrating the legend's 66th birthday.

Showcased will be the accomplished singer-songwriter's career-spanning eclectic back catalogue.

His 1977-'82 ground-breaking band The Jam's 18 consummately consistent consecutive top 40 UK singles, four of them anthemic chart-toppers, evolved into The Style Council's blue-eyed soul staples then solo modern classic timeless tracks.

Expect followers' firm favourites Town Called Malice - mischievously coined "The National Anthem" by the artist himself - That's Entertainment, My Ever Changing Moods, Shout to the Top!, The Changingman and Peacock Suit.Weller's singing and song-writing skills have earned him multiple Brit Awards, Lifetime Achievement Award and Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade as well as NME Godlike Genius Award and Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award.

Long-time collaborators eight-piece Midland band Stone Foundation will warm up expectant sell-out 8,000-capacity crowd.

Gregory Porter, Rick Astley and Fat Boy Slim July SOAT performances precede Weller, JLS, Madness and James following this month among stand-out summer programme, impressively bigger and better annually.