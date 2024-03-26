Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic Queens are heading out on a brand-new production featuring the "best drag that the mother-tucking world has to offer" this spring.

It will feature 11 "Global Glamazons" from seven regions of the world uniting for the official RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World Tour with a stop at Leeds' O2 Academy in April.

Get ready to "sashay and slay" as RuPaul's Drag Race heads to Leeds this spring with a brand new live tour.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs The World series two is currently airing on BBC Three, and the live show is bringing together 11 contestants from previous incarnations with an opportunity for fans to see some of their favourite Queens live in person as they recreate the magic of Drag Race.

Series two star, Tia Kofi, who will be appearing throughout the tour, said: “This is my home, and I can’t wait to tour with my fellow drag sisters for nine crazy nights. It’s going to be huge, and we’re so ready for it, so don’t miss out!”

Tia will be joined by fellow UK Queens Choriza May and Gothy Kendoll, along with international Queens Hannah Conda, La Grande Dame, Marina Summers and Scarlet Envy. Additional Queens Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Jonbers Blonde, Keta Minaj and Mayhem Miller will also be appearing throughout the tour.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World is coming to O2 Academy Leeds on Sunday, April 28. Tickets can be purchased via Voss Events.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Tour dates