RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World at O2 Academy Leeds: 11 'Global' Glamazons' head out on brand-new live tour - ticket info
The iconic Queens are heading out on a brand-new production featuring the "best drag that the mother-tucking world has to offer" this spring.
It will feature 11 "Global Glamazons" from seven regions of the world uniting for the official RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World Tour with a stop at Leeds' O2 Academy in April.
RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs The World series two is currently airing on BBC Three, and the live show is bringing together 11 contestants from previous incarnations with an opportunity for fans to see some of their favourite Queens live in person as they recreate the magic of Drag Race.
Series two star, Tia Kofi, who will be appearing throughout the tour, said: “This is my home, and I can’t wait to tour with my fellow drag sisters for nine crazy nights. It’s going to be huge, and we’re so ready for it, so don’t miss out!”
Tia will be joined by fellow UK Queens Choriza May and Gothy Kendoll, along with international Queens Hannah Conda, La Grande Dame, Marina Summers and Scarlet Envy. Additional Queens Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Jonbers Blonde, Keta Minaj and Mayhem Miller will also be appearing throughout the tour.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World is coming to O2 Academy Leeds on Sunday, April 28. Tickets can be purchased via Voss Events.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Tour dates
- April 25 - O2 Academy Glasgow
- April 26 - O2 City Hall Newcastle
- April 27 - O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
- April 28 - O2 Academy Leeds
- April 29 - O2 Academy Edinburgh
- May 1 - O2 Academy Bristol
- May 2 - O2 Forum Kentish Town
- May 3 - O2 Academy Bournemouth
- May 4 - O2 Academy Birmingham
