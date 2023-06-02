Romans invade - free family fun day in Castleford on Saturday June 10

Roman Festival Mark Stafford, Edward Johnson, Gordon Henderson & Billy Flood parade through Castleford centre on a Roman march

The aim is to celebrate the town’s Roman heritage during a free family fun day.

Explore a Roman-themed market with demonstrations, family activities, street food, Castleford’s original regular market, Roman trails, photo opportunities and plenty of street entertainment.

New for this year is the Roman Show by Q20 Theatre. Te bespoke street theatre performance will explore Roman life in Castleford and the surrounding area, a highly interactive fun performance with games and a chance to meet the characters after the show!.

All performances will be BSL interpreted.

The first show is at 11am; second show at 1pm and third show is 2.30pm.

Pontefract’s Young Archaeologist Club will be constructing an archaeological dig activity in Castleford Henry Moore Square.

Hunt the onsite dig area and see what treasures lie beneath the streets of Castleford!

Join in with decorating the giant floor art mosaic with Urban Canvas which will be returning, colouring the streets with extraordinary artwork.

This will be an interactive activity from noon to 4pm. You can visit before this time to admire the artists at work, an intricate outlining process will take place prior to the activity opening to the public.

Join the on-site Centurion on a tour around the key historical points of Castleford. Tours will begin from the meeting point on the precinct and loop back around where you will leave bursting with historical facts and a new sense of civic pride.

Tours will leave the meeting point at 11:30am 12:30pm 1:30pm and 2:30pm.

Visitors can pick up a programme on the day of the event and collect stamps by taking part in the free festival activities.

Complete the trail and pick up your prize from the Experience Wakefield gazebo in front of the library.