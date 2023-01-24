Rocky Horror Show 50th anniversary tour comes to Yorkshire

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the legendary smash hit musical The Rocky Horror Show as it continues to play a newly extended tour

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical celebrates 50 years of non-stop partying with the anniversary production which comes to Leeds Grand from Tuesday June 27 until Saturday July 1.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre The Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world.

The show has been seen by more than 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

Producer Howard Panter said: “Rocky Horror has always been a show I loved, since its earliest days in the Kings Road. Richard O’Brien and I are delighted this non-stop party continues to thrill audiences across the world, and we look forward to the next 50 years.”

Richard O’Brien said: “Back in the 1970’s when someone asked me to entertain the Christmas staff party at the EMI Film Studios and I turned up with a song called Science Fiction Double Feature who would have known this was the germ of the idea to turn into today what is The Rocky Horror Show.

"To be celebrating 50 years is beyond my wildest expectations – from the humble beginnings back in 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre in London. The fact that The Rocky Horror show continues to delight audiences as it tours the UK 50 years on is simply thrilling. The Rocky Horror Show is one of Britain’s most performed and beloved musicals of all time.”

The cast includes West End star Stephen Webb in the iconic role of Frank, slipping into a corset and heels with ease, actor Philip Franks plays The Narrator, Richard Meek makes a welcome return as Brad and is joined by fan favourite Haley Flaherty as Janet.

Kristian Lavercombe reprises his role as Riff Raff, following more than 2,000 performances around the world, with Darcy Finden who made her professional debut last year as one of the Phantoms now stepping up to play the role of as Columbia.

Ben Westhead plays Rocky, Suzie McAdams takes on the role of Magenta and Joe Allen plays Eddie and Dr Scott.

Playing the Phantoms are Stefania Du Toit, Jessica Sole, Reece Budin and Fionán O'Carroll, who is making his professional debut. Nathan Shaw and Tyla Nurden are Swings.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show is ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, and features timeless classics including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic thrusting show-stopping Time Warp.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion while on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter.

