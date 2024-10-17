Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the 31st anniversary of his death, rediscover the talent of the late, great River Phoenix

October 31 marks the anniversary of River Phoenix’s death, having died at the age of 23.

The actor, the brother of Joaquin Phoenix, is still revered and considered one of Hollywood’s biggest “what ifs.”

Here’s five films you can stream this month which demonstrate the sheer wealth of talent we lost 31 years ago this month.

Halloween marks the day that the cinematic world lost one of its most promising young stars and left audiences with a huge what if; what if River Phoenix didn’t die on October 31 1993?

The actor, considered a cultural icon in many circles as Generation X’s James Dean , died after a night out at Los Angeles hangout The Viper Room , once part-owned by friend and Hollywood heavyweight, Johnny Depp , until 2004.

It was that night that Phoenix was meant to perform on stage with some of his closest friends in the music business, including Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and was accompanied by his brother, Joaquin Phoenix . But during the performance, Phoenix informed band members he was not feeling well.

On the 31st anniversary of River Phoenix's death, discover the young actor's most celebrated roles this month. | Getty Images/MGM/Disney/Paramount

Moments later, Phoenix was outside the club having suffered an overdose, and at 1:51 a.m. PST on the morning of October 31, 1993, despite numerous attempts at resuscitation.

Many mourned the senseless loss of such a talented actor, with numerous tributes over the years, from Joaquin Phoenix paying homage to his brother during his 2002 Golden Globe acceptance speech, to his My Own Private Idaho co-star Keanu Reeves who in a 2019 interview said “He was a beautiful person, a beautiful soul, and I miss him very much."

So while the conversation still remains “what could have been of River Phoenix’s career if he was still alive today,” let’s take a look back at his critically acclaimed roles throughout his career, full of award nominations and ultimately left us with a large pop culture void.

Five of River Phoenix’s most critically acclaimed roles

Chris Chambers in Stand by Me (1986)

This coming-of-age classic, directed by Rob Reiner, marked River Phoenix’s breakout role. As Chris Chambers, a sensitive, tough-on-the-outside boy grappling with a difficult home life, Phoenix displayed remarkable emotional depth. His performance was praised for its raw vulnerability, helping to elevate Stand by Me into one of the defining films of the '80s.

In the director’s commentary from a 2000 DVD reissue, Reiner said: "He was a natural. I don't know how to explain it. He just had a presence. He was such a soulful young kid and had that ability to be both tough and vulnerable at the same time."

Where to watch in the UK: available to stream on Netflix .

Danny Pope in Running on Empty (1988)

In Running on Empty, Phoenix delivered a powerful portrayal of a teenager on the run with his fugitive parents. His sensitive and nuanced performance as Danny Pope earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

This film solidified his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most talented young actors, with the film’s director Sidney Lumet commenting during an interview with the New York Times in 1988: “River had an emotional depth that you don't often see in someone so young. His performance in this film is heartbreaking because you can see the conflict and pain within him. He gave everything to the role."

Where to watch in the UK: available to rent or buy through AppleTV+ or Prime Video .

Mike Waters in My Own Private Idaho (1991)

Perhaps his most daring role, Phoenix played Mike Waters, a narcoleptic street hustler in Gus Van Sant’s art-house classic. This performance is considered one of Phoenix’s finest, blending vulnerability, confusion, and yearning in a role that addressed themes of isolation and identity. The role earned Phoenix major critical praise and multiple awards, including the Venice Film Festival’s Best Actor prize and is considered his most definitive work.

Gus Van Sant has always praised Phoenix's bravery and creative contributions to My Own Private Idaho. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 1993, Van Sant said: "River rewrote some of his own dialogue. He brought so much of himself to the role and it made the film something I could have never imagined."

Where to watch in the UK: available to rent or buy through AppleTV+, Prime Video or Sky Store .

Charlie Fox in The Mosquito Coast (1986)

Phoenix co-starred with Harrison Ford in this intense drama, playing Charlie, a boy torn between his father’s obsession with building a utopian society and his growing disillusionment. His performance stood out even alongside Ford’s commanding presence, and the film showcased Phoenix’s ability to hold his own in more serious, adult narratives.

Director Peter Weir was another creative struck by the young actor’s talent, telling The Washington Post in 1986: "I saw in River an extraordinary understanding of his character. His performance was more than acting—it was like he was living inside that role. River was so grounded in his emotions, he helped hold the film together. His quiet strength gave the story its emotional core."

Where to watch in the UK: available to rent or buy through AppleTV+ or Prime Video .

Young Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Though a smaller role, Phoenix’s portrayal of a young Indiana Jones in this blockbuster was widely praised. He captured the essence of Harrison Ford’s iconic character while adding his own youthful energy. This role exposed Phoenix to a wider, more mainstream audience, cementing his versatility in both indie and commercial cinema.

Speaking about working with Phoenix once again, the elder Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) reflected about the young actor’s role in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly: “"I thought River was an extraordinary actor. He brought a freshness and a depth to that character that really made it come alive for the audience. I felt like he captured the adventurous spirit of Indy perfectly."

Where to watch in the UK: available to stream through Prime Video .

What are some of your favourite performances from River Phoenix, and do you think at this point in his career he would have won an Academy Awards? Let us know your memories of the late actor by leaving a comment down below.