Pop singer Rick Astley , who became an unlikely social media sensation with his era-defining hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ has announced a UK tour that will kick off at the end of this year. The 57-year-old is set to embark on a nationwide tour starting with two London dates in November before continuing with an arena tour in 2024 including a Leeds date.

The ‘Are We There Yet’ tour will coincide with the release of his new album of the same name on October 6. Massive arena dates will then be held in 2024, beginning on February 22 in Nottingham and ending on March 2 in Manchester.

Over the course of his 30-year career, Astley has sold over 40 million records worldwide. On YouTube alone, his classic Never Gonna Give You Up has received over 1.2 billion views.

In 2016, Astley astonished the world (and himself) by releasing the platinum-certified album 50. The album reached the top of the album listings, sold more than 300,000 copies, and was one of the year’s best-selling releases.

He then released a follow-up to the hit album in 2018 titled Beautiful Life. The album features 12 new songs penned, produced, and performed by Astley himself. The next year, he published a new album titled The Best Of Me.

Speaking about his new album, Astley, said: “Now, that phrase has multiple meanings. Are we there yet in my musical ambitions? Am I done with my career? Have we arrived? Or are we still travelling?”

On his latest single, ‘Dippin’ My Feet’, he said: “It’s not Americana, but the tag-line at the start of the chorus is: ‘Dipping my feet in the Mississippi River…’ It’s definitely not country, but I’ve never twanged a guitar as much as I have in the past couple of months. And there’s a bit more emotion with those guitar parts. I just think spending five months in America has returned my ear a little bit.”

When is Rick Astley coming to Leeds?

Astley is performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Pop sensation Rick Astley has announced a UK tour to mark the release of his new album (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

How to get Rick Astley’s ‘Are We There Yet’ UK tour tickets

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Ticketmaster from 9.30am on Wednesday, June 21 and will remain open until remaining tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, June 23.

Rick Astley’s 2023/2024 ‘Are We There Yet’ UK tour - full list of dates

2023

November 1 - London Royal Albert Hall

November 2 - London Royal Albert Hall

2024

February 22 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

February 23 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

February 24 - Leeds First Direct Arena

February 26 - Cardiff International Arena

February 27 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

February 29 - Bournemouth International Centre

March 1 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

March 2 - Manchester AO Arena