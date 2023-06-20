Rick Astley tour: ‘Meme king’ announces 2023/24 UK tour including Leeds - how to get tickets & presale
Pop sensation Rick Astley has announced a UK tour to mark the release of his new album - how to get tickets.
Pop singer Rick Astley, who became an unlikely social media sensation with his era-defining hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ has announced a UK tour that will kick off at the end of this year. The 57-year-old is set to embark on a nationwide tour starting with two London dates in November before continuing with an arena tour in 2024 including a Leeds date.
The ‘Are We There Yet’ tour will coincide with the release of his new album of the same name on October 6. Massive arena dates will then be held in 2024, beginning on February 22 in Nottingham and ending on March 2 in Manchester.
Over the course of his 30-year career, Astley has sold over 40 million records worldwide. On YouTube alone, his classic Never Gonna Give You Up has received over 1.2 billion views.
In 2016, Astley astonished the world (and himself) by releasing the platinum-certified album 50. The album reached the top of the album listings, sold more than 300,000 copies, and was one of the year’s best-selling releases.
He then released a follow-up to the hit album in 2018 titled Beautiful Life. The album features 12 new songs penned, produced, and performed by Astley himself. The next year, he published a new album titled The Best Of Me.
Speaking about his new album, Astley, said: “Now, that phrase has multiple meanings. Are we there yet in my musical ambitions? Am I done with my career? Have we arrived? Or are we still travelling?”
On his latest single, ‘Dippin’ My Feet’, he said: “It’s not Americana, but the tag-line at the start of the chorus is: ‘Dipping my feet in the Mississippi River…’ It’s definitely not country, but I’ve never twanged a guitar as much as I have in the past couple of months. And there’s a bit more emotion with those guitar parts. I just think spending five months in America has returned my ear a little bit.”
When is Rick Astley coming to Leeds?
Astley is performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, February 24, 2024.
How to get Rick Astley’s ‘Are We There Yet’ UK tour tickets
Pre-sale tickets will be available from Ticketmaster from 9.30am on Wednesday, June 21 and will remain open until remaining tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, June 23.
Rick Astley’s 2023/2024 ‘Are We There Yet’ UK tour - full list of dates
2023
November 1 - London Royal Albert Hall
November 2 - London Royal Albert Hall
2024
February 22 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
February 23 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
February 24 - Leeds First Direct Arena
February 26 - Cardiff International Arena
February 27 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
February 29 - Bournemouth International Centre
March 1 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
March 2 - Manchester AO Arena
DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.