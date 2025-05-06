Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

31 record fairs coming to Yorkshire in 2025 to find that ‘hidden treasure’ for your collection.

Looking for that rare record you can't find in retail stores?

Has Discogs exhausted most of your options?

Then why not check out one of the many record fairs taking place in Yorkshire throughout the rest of 2025?

So, you've rediscovered your love for collecting vinyl, but instead of visiting record stores across Yorkshire, you're hoping to find some older gems.

In that case, a trip to your nearest record fair might be in order.

While many shops still offer the latest releases, serious record collectors will tell you that digging through someone else's collection, hunting for a specific record (like a first pressing of My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless ), offers the best chance to find your 'Holy Grail' vinyl release.

Or perhaps you're seeking one of the most-wanted records that many users on online marketplace Discogs are currently after?

We've consulted Record Fairs UK to compile a list of some of the best record fairs coming to Yorkshire throughout the rest of the year. And for those interested in selling, the website also provides contact information for setting up your own stall.

So, without further ado, here's where you can go record-hunting in the region for the remainder of the year (so far)…

What record fairs are coming to Yorkshire in 2025?

What record fairs are due to take place in Yorkshire, so far, throughout the remainder of 2025, including the summer? | Canva

West Yorkshire

May 10 2025: Kirkgate Indoor Market, City Centre Leeds, LS2 7HY

May 24 2025: Halifax Market, 19 Albion Street Halifax, HX1 1DU

May 25 2025: Brudenell Social Club, 33 Queens Road Leeds, LS6 1NY

June 1 2025: The Old Woollen, Sunny Bank Mills, 83- 85 Town Street, Farsley Leeds, LS28 5UJ

June 7 2025: Tileyard North, Tileyard North, Wakefield WF1 5FY

June 14 2025: Kirkgate Indoor Market, City Centre Leeds, LS2 7HY

June 15 2025: Market, Burnley Road, Todmorden, OL14 5AJ

June 21 2025: The Ridings Shopping Centre, Almshouse Lane Wakefield, WF1 1DS

September 27 2025: Halifax Market, 19 Albion Street Halifax, HX1 1DU

October 11 2025: Kirkgate Indoor Market, City Centre Leeds, LS2 7HY

October 12 2025: Market, Burnley Road Todmorden, OL14 5AJ

October 18 2025: Caroline Social Club, Caroline St. Saltaire, BD18 3JZ

October 18 2025: The Ridings Shopping Centre, Almshouse Lane Wakefield, WF1 1DS

November 22 2025: Halifax Market, 19 Albion Street Halifax, HX1 1DU

December 28 2025: The Old Woollen, Sunny Bank Mills, 83- 85 Town Street, Farsley Leeds, LS28 5UJ

South Yorkshire

May 10 2025: The Light Cinema, Moor Walk Sheffield, S1 4PA

June 7 2025: The Moor Market, 77 The Moor Sheffield, S1 4PF

November 22 2025: The Workstation, Paternoster Row Sheffield, S12BX

North Yorkshire

May 11 2025: Golden Lion Hotel, 114 High Street Northallerton, DL7 8PP

May 17 2025: The Wesley Centre (Formerly Wesley Chapel), Oxford Street Harrogate, HG1 1PP

May 18 2025: Town Hall, High St Skipton, BD231AN

May 18 2025: The Crescent Community Venue, The Crescent Community Venue YO24 1AW

June 7 2025: Darlington Covered Market, Darlington Covered Market DL1 5PX

June 21 2025: Pocklington Arts Centre, Market Place Pocklington, YO42 2AR

September 27 2025: Saltburn Arts, Community Hall, Windsor Road Entrance Saltburn-By-The-Sea, TS12 1JW

September 28 2025: Scarborough Market Hall, St Helen's Square Scarborough, YO11 1EU

October 4 2025: The Crypt, Town Hall, Albert Road Middlesbrough, TS1 2QQ

November 16 2025: Golden Lion Hotel, 114 High Street Northallerton, DL7 8PP

December 20 2025: Darlington Covered Market, Darlington Covered Market DL1 5PX

