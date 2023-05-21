Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin crowns Leeds venue home of the 'best mixed grill'
YouTube sensation Danny Malin has declared a Leeds restaurant the home of the “best mixed grill” in a new video.
The happy-go-lucky kebab-eating YouTuber who made a name for himself reviewing the best food spots across the country said that Sheepscar Bar and Grill, in Savile Drive, Chapel Allerton, is the place to go for the meaty dish.
A former butcher, he is known to be particular about his meat. Danny knew the venue as a former working men's club and was impressed upon returning to the venue, that includes a sports bar and a terrace.
He said: “It doesn’t look much from the outside but it’s a real hidden gem when you enter. Apparently it’s all about the grill here so I had to try that and it was absolutely banging, the best-mixed grill I’ve ever had.”
The restaurant that features in Danny’s video has a menu that includes Indo-Chinese food, traditional Indian and English bar snacks. It has won several awards for its mixed grill and has been nominated for the “Curry Oscars”, or the National Curry Awards.