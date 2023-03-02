Radiohead drummer Philip Selway announces show at Leeds venue Brudenell Social Club - here's how to get tickets
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway will be putting shows at arenas and stadiums to one side when he stops off in Leeds as part of a solo tour.
The drummer of the iconic Oxford group will be playing at Brudenell Social Club on Tuesday, May 16, in support of his new solo album, ‘Strange Dance’.
The much-loved venue has cultivated a reputation on the live music circuit as being capable of drawing big names, with the likes of Jamie T, The Cribs and Blossoms having performed there in recent years. It is a regular host of live music, showcasing artists from across the world across its two stages.
As well as playing in Radiohead since the five members started playing together at school in the 1980s, Selway has released two solo albums: ‘Familial’ in 2010 and ‘Weatherhouse’ in 2014.
Tickets for his show go on sale today (Thursday) at 10am and can be purchased from the Brudenell Social Club website.