News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway announces show at Leeds venue Brudenell Social Club - here's how to get tickets

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway will be putting shows at arenas and stadiums to one side when he stops off in Leeds as part of a solo tour.

By Charles Gray
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 9:50am

The drummer of the iconic Oxford group will be playing at Brudenell Social Club on Tuesday, May 16, in support of his new solo album, ‘Strange Dance’.

The much-loved venue has cultivated a reputation on the live music circuit as being capable of drawing big names, with the likes of Jamie T, The Cribs and Blossoms having performed there in recent years. It is a regular host of live music, showcasing artists from across the world across its two stages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as playing in Radiohead since the five members started playing together at school in the 1980s, Selway has released two solo albums: ‘Familial’ in 2010 and ‘Weatherhouse’ in 2014.

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway will perform in Leeds in May
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway will perform in Leeds in May
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway will perform in Leeds in May

Tickets for his show go on sale today (Thursday) at 10am and can be purchased from the Brudenell Social Club website.

LeedsOxfordTickets