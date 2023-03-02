The drummer of the iconic Oxford group will be playing at Brudenell Social Club on Tuesday, May 16, in support of his new solo album, ‘Strange Dance’.

The much-loved venue has cultivated a reputation on the live music circuit as being capable of drawing big names, with the likes of Jamie T, The Cribs and Blossoms having performed there in recent years. It is a regular host of live music, showcasing artists from across the world across its two stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as playing in Radiohead since the five members started playing together at school in the 1980s, Selway has released two solo albums: ‘Familial’ in 2010 and ‘Weatherhouse’ in 2014.

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway will perform in Leeds in May