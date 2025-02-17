Queens of the Stone age announced as opening headliner for Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield 2025.

Rock N Roll Circus is back in Sheffield for its third and biggest year yet and today organisers have confirmed that rock giants Queens of the Stone Age will launch this year’s festival.

Following the huge success of previous editions, the event returns to Don Valley Bowl in summer 2025 with more stages, and even more jaw-dropping circus entertainment.

American rock royalty Queens of the Stone Age have been confirmed as the headline act for Wednesday, 27th August, hot on the heels of their latest album, In Times New Roman. They will be joined by very special guests Viagra Boys, Fat Dog, The Bug Club and So Good.

This marks an unmissable moment for music fans in Yorkshire and beyond, as the band makes their much-anticipated return to the UK with only a handful of UK shows.

The Sheffield show is more than just another tour stop for Queens of the Stone Age - it’s a city with strong ties to the band’s history. Their connection with Arctic Monkeys is well-documented, with Joshua Homme producing the Monkeys’ critically acclaimed third album Humbug in 2009. Sheffield has long been a special place for Homme and his band, making this headline performance even more significant.

Formed by Joshua Homme against a backdrop of 1990s Palm Desert, California, Queens of the Stone Age is what happens when a multidimensional musical entity outgrows the very genre it creates.

Too prolific, ambitious, and just plain brilliant to be confined by categorization, QOTSA has morphed over the course of eight utterly essential albums into the behemoth that has blessed us with a cornucopia of bangers from “No One Knows” to “Little Sister,” “My God is the Sun” to “Emotion Sickness” and so many more. Undeniably rock — yes, always, but with the blood, sweat and dark magical swagger only Homme and his cohorts can conjure.

Regularly hailed as one of the greatest live bands in existence, QOTSA consists of Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore. What started off as generator parties in the desert has evolved into an undeniable multi-sensual juggernaut that returns to light up stages across Europe and the US throughout the months ahead.

Now, Queens of the Stone Age are gearing up for a massive show at Rock N Roll Circus, one of only two shows that the band will be performing in the UK this year – the other will see them headlining Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.

The announcement sets up Queens Of The Stone Age for another huge year, off the back of 2023’s acclaimed album In Times New Roman… The accompanying The End Is Nero world tour saw them headline arenas and festivals across the US, Canada and Europe, including Hell Fest, Download, Glastonbury and London’s O2 Arena.

The sold out shows attracted a wealth of critical acclaim with NME proclaiming 'there’s no denying that the five-piece are one of the greatest rock bands on the planet' and The Times stating ‘QOTSA wasted no time in reasserting their primordial power and cult-rock supremacy' in their four star reviews.

Rock N Roll Circus has now become a staple of Sheffield’s music scene, blending world-class music and local talent with a thrilling circus experience. This year, the festival is expanding in all direction - more bands, more stages, and more circus performances than ever before.

The addition of Queens of the Stone Age proves that 2025 will be the festival’s biggest year yet. Fans can expect more heavyweight and genre bending acts to be revealed soon,with QOTSA curating the entire line up for the day.

Festival organiser Ali O’Reilly said: “We’re taking Rock N Roll Circus to the next level in 2025. Bringing a band such as Queens of the Stone Age to Sheffield is a huge moment for us and we can’t wait to welcome them to the Big Top in August. They are the perfect act to open our celebrations and fit everything that our brand is trying to achieve. It’s been a long time since they’ve performed in this part of the world, and we’re honoured and excited to have them.”

WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT FROM THE ROCK N ROLL CIRCUS EXPERIENCE

This year, Rock N Roll Circus is expanding in every way. Extended opening hours mean more time to soak in the sights, sounds, and thrills of the festival, while a sprawling food and drink village will serve up everything from gourmet street eats to craft cocktails.

The VIP experience has also been reimagined with luxury packages offering exclusive access, premium viewing areas, and indulgent perks.

Rock N Roll Circus is more than just a music festival – it’s a full-throttle sensory experience that merges world-class live music with the magic and spectacle of a travelling circus.

Across three stages, fans will be treated to an unforgettable lineup of legendary acts and rising stars, while the iconic Big Top transforms into a dazzling realm of jaw-dropping performances.

Expect gravity-defying aerial stunt artists, mesmerising fire breathers, and high-energy circus acts that blur the lines between fantasy and reality, creating a one-of-a-kind festival atmosphere.

TICKET INFORMATION

Pre-sale tickets for Queens of The Stone Age go live on Wednesday, 19th February at 9am, followed by general ticket sales on Friday 21st February at 9 AM.

For all ticketing details: