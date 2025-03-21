We’ve had the pleasure of writing about some incredible performances coming to Wakefield in 2025, but let’s take a moment for those venues loved and lost over time.
Westgate still remains a hub of clubs and bars, but over time names such as Casanova’s and Havana have made way for Kindred Spirit, Club Nocturno and many more; still going strong as of writing but perhaps still tinged with nostalgia for many long-time locals in the area.
We’ve taken a look back at 11 establishments considered the social hubs for a night out in the city, including the ever evolving list of establishments that frequented the old Picture House on Westgate ; do you have any memories of visiting one of these places and are you hoping to see perhaps a return of one or two franchises in the near future?
1. Buzz
Buzz featured the Buzz Bar, VIP Lounge and Three Main Rooms including The Tunnel, but the established closed its doors around 2014. | Provided
2. Casanovas
Renowned in the city alongside it's sister club Rooftops, Casanova's was "the" place to be in the 1980s, before it transformed into some more notable establishments over time... | YouTube
3. Mustang Sally's
... such as Mustang Sally's, which would become to a newer generation of clubgoers as Club Nocturno, which opened 2019. Photo: Contributed
4. Kooky
The location also homed Kooky for a period of time, before ultimately becoming Club Nocturno. | Google Maps
5. Flares
Flares on Silver Street was one of many disco-themed clubs and bars of the same name that permeated the UK across the late '90s and early '00s. The location would become Icon years later. | Google Maps
6. Warehouse 23
The chic warehouse-turned-venue/cocktail bar had a host of huge names perform throughout it's history - one of note being Echo and The Bunnymen in 2019. It would be renamed Venue 23 in October 2021. | Google Maps
