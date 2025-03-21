We’ve had the pleasure of writing about some incredible performances coming to Wakefield in 2025, but let’s take a moment for those venues loved and lost over time.

Westgate still remains a hub of clubs and bars, but over time names such as Casanova’s and Havana have made way for Kindred Spirit, Club Nocturno and many more; still going strong as of writing but perhaps still tinged with nostalgia for many long-time locals in the area.

We’ve taken a look back at 11 establishments considered the social hubs for a night out in the city, including the ever evolving list of establishments that frequented the old Picture House on Westgate ; do you have any memories of visiting one of these places and are you hoping to see perhaps a return of one or two franchises in the near future?

1 . Buzz Buzz featured the Buzz Bar, VIP Lounge and Three Main Rooms including The Tunnel, but the established closed its doors around 2014.

2 . Casanovas Renowned in the city alongside it's sister club Rooftops, Casanova's was "the" place to be in the 1980s, before it transformed into some more notable establishments over time...

3 . Mustang Sally's ... such as Mustang Sally's, which would become to a newer generation of clubgoers as Club Nocturno, which opened 2019.

4 . Kooky The location also homed Kooky for a period of time, before ultimately becoming Club Nocturno.

5 . Flares Flares on Silver Street was one of many disco-themed clubs and bars of the same name that permeated the UK across the late '90s and early '00s. The location would become Icon years later.

6 . Warehouse 23 The chic warehouse-turned-venue/cocktail bar had a host of huge names perform throughout it's history - one of note being Echo and The Bunnymen in 2019. It would be renamed Venue 23 in October 2021.