11 beloved music venues and bars we've loved and lost in Wakefield

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 21st Mar 2025, 11:09 BST

Take a trip down memory lane with these 11 bars and venues once popular haunts in Wakefield

We’ve had the pleasure of writing about some incredible performances coming to Wakefield in 2025, but let’s take a moment for those venues loved and lost over time.

Westgate still remains a hub of clubs and bars, but over time names such as Casanova’s and Havana have made way for Kindred Spirit, Club Nocturno and many more; still going strong as of writing but perhaps still tinged with nostalgia for many long-time locals in the area.

We’ve taken a look back at 11 establishments considered the social hubs for a night out in the city, including the ever evolving list of establishments that frequented the old Picture House on Westgate ; do you have any memories of visiting one of these places and are you hoping to see perhaps a return of one or two franchises in the near future?

Buzz featured the Buzz Bar, VIP Lounge and Three Main Rooms including The Tunnel, but the established closed its doors around 2014.

1. Buzz

Buzz featured the Buzz Bar, VIP Lounge and Three Main Rooms including The Tunnel, but the established closed its doors around 2014. | Provided

Photo Sales
Renowned in the city alongside it's sister club Rooftops, Casanova's was "the" place to be in the 1980s, before it transformed into some more notable establishments over time...

2. Casanovas

Renowned in the city alongside it's sister club Rooftops, Casanova's was "the" place to be in the 1980s, before it transformed into some more notable establishments over time... | YouTube

Photo Sales
... such as Mustang Sally's, which would become to a newer generation of clubgoers as Club Nocturno, which opened 2019.

3. Mustang Sally's

... such as Mustang Sally's, which would become to a newer generation of clubgoers as Club Nocturno, which opened 2019. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The location also homed Kooky for a period of time, before ultimately becoming Club Nocturno.

4. Kooky

The location also homed Kooky for a period of time, before ultimately becoming Club Nocturno. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Flares on Silver Street was one of many disco-themed clubs and bars of the same name that permeated the UK across the late '90s and early '00s. The location would become Icon years later.

5. Flares

Flares on Silver Street was one of many disco-themed clubs and bars of the same name that permeated the UK across the late '90s and early '00s. The location would become Icon years later. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The chic warehouse-turned-venue/cocktail bar had a host of huge names perform throughout it's history - one of note being Echo and The Bunnymen in 2019. It would be renamed Venue 23 in October 2021.

6. Warehouse 23

The chic warehouse-turned-venue/cocktail bar had a host of huge names perform throughout it's history - one of note being Echo and The Bunnymen in 2019. It would be renamed Venue 23 in October 2021. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BoostNostalgiaHistoryMusicWakefield
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice