In what is the last day of the jubilee, pageantry kicked off the afternoon with thousands of costumed party-goers and iconic vehicles parading through the streets of London.

The Queen also made a surprise appearance, and was cheered by thousands of well-wishers after the Platinum Pageant told the story of her life, and the nation, with an eccentric carnival-like display.

Here are the photo highlights from today's pageant parade.

1. Participants prepare at Horse Guards Parade. Photo Sales

2. The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Photo Sales

3. Crowds line The Mall during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Photo Sales

4. Timmy Mallett during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace. Photo Sales