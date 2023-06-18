Thousands more people were treated to an awesome night of music as Madness played a second gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night (Saturday).

Pop’s “nutty boys” provided the perfect start to what is set to be a summer of huge concerts at the historic venue with two incredible sell-out shows in as many days.

The band, who were supported by Stone Foundation, delivered another hit-packed show which included such classics as ‘One Step Beyond’, ‘Lovestruck’, ‘Our House’, ‘Wings Of A Dove’, ‘House Of Fun’, ‘Embarrassment’, ‘Baggy Trousers’ and ‘It Must Be Love’.

Live at The Piece Hall 2023 continues tonight (Sunday) with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

There are a host more headline shows afterwards running right through until August including Queens of The Stone Age on Tuesday, The War On Drugs on Wednesday, Rag’n’Bone Man on Friday and The Jacksons on Saturday.

1 . Piece Hall gigs: More photos of Madness and audience enjoying band's second storming night at historic Piece Hall in Halifax Enjoying the show. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

2 . Piece Hall gigs: More photos of Madness and audience enjoying band's second storming night at historic Piece Hall in Halifax Both nights were a huge hit. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

3 . Piece Hall gigs: More photos of Madness and audience enjoying band's second storming night at historic Piece Hall in Halifax Madness are the first of a host of huge bands playing at The Piece Hall this summer. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

4 . Piece Hall gigs: More photos of Madness and audience enjoying band's second storming night at historic Piece Hall in Halifax Thousands of people enjoyed the gig. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales