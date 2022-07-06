Piece Hall gigs: Photos from Duran Duran's unforgettable night in Halifax

A sell-out crowd were treated to a set spanning the band’s illustrious career, with hits including Wild Boys, Hungry Like The Wolf, Notorious, A View To A Kill, Come Undone, Ordinary World, Planet Earth, Reflex and Girls On Film before an encore of Save A Prayer and Rio.

Opening the show were Halifax’s very own electro pop heroes EEVAH. Consisting of singer/songwriter Nicole Hope Smith (vocals/piano) and Richard McNamara (from local indie rock chart-topper’s Embrace) they delighted the 5,500-strong capacity crowd.

Live music continues at The Piece Hall with Primal Scream taking to the stage on Friday and music icon Tom Jones performing on Sunday.

Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust.

