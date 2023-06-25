There was a huge party in Halifax’s Piece Hall last night (Saturday) thanks to some pop icons, disco divas and soul pioneers.

The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Real Thing joined forces for a sensational night in the beautiful open-air courtyard and a sun-drenched evening of dancefloor classics.

‘You To Me Are Everything’ singers The Real Thing opened the night before a fun-filled set from Sister Sledge.

Headliners The Jacksons took to the stage in sparkling silver sequins to perform some of their best-loved tracks, including songs made famous by their brother Michael.

Fans found it impossible not to get on their feet to ‘Blame It On The Boogie’, ‘Rock With You’ and ‘Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)’.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues on Friday with Ministry Of Sound Classical, followed by Embrace and Starsailor on Saturday and Hozier next Sunday.

Other acts performing over the coming weeks include George Ezra, James, Sting and Limp Bizkit.

