Tickets for a new string of dates on his “Better Late Than Never” tour went on sale at 10am this morning (Sunday), including one night at Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday, December 15, 2023. Due to the significant demand, it was then announced on Kay’s Twitter page at 10.45am that he would be doing another show at the arena on March 7, 2025.

It currently says on the Ticketmaster website that tickets for the December date can’t be found, but tickets remain available for the later date. The comedy legend will also be stopping off in the city in January and May 2023.

Kay’s The Better Late Than Never tour kicked off at Manchester’s AO Arena this month, with the opening night seeing the Bolton funnyman brought to tears during what was his first live comedy show in 12 years.