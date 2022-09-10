BBC Radio 2 Live had been set to go ahead on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 in the grounds of Temple Newsam.

But, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II this week, her funeral is expected to be some time close to the date of the festival.

A spokesman for BBC Radio 2 said: “Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect, BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds will now not take place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September. Ticket holders will be issued with refunds via the ticketing provider.”

The cancellation has prompted a flurry of comments on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s facebook page both in favour and against the cancellation decision.

Louise Knight: "Our Queen would have wanted this to happen so sad she got on with life and would want us all to too and enjoy this concert made in Her memory.”

Shirley Thompson: "I’m sorry the Queen has died, it’s sad when anyone passes but can’t see why our enjoyment should come to an end. I’m sure the Queen would not have wanted this . People still have to carry on with their lives, go to work and carry on with our daily tasks, we don’t all want to sit and cry. I’m so angry that the festival has been cancelled.”

Tasha McCartney: “Disappointed as we can hear the gigs from our garden but respect their cancellations.”

Pete Brown: “Sorry but I don't believe the Queen would have wanted this. There could have been an organised silence - the singing of the national anthem etc. I feel that would have been more of a tribute than everyone staying at home and it being ignored.”

Allison Cowdell: “Very sad to not see Robbie but totally understand.”

Janice Sheldrake: “Well done Radio 2”

The YEP had already received numerous complaints from attendees earlier this week, who say attendees should be allowed to bring their own chairs, as the event is likely to attract an older audience.

The BBC had responded by saying the terms had been changed due to safety concerns.