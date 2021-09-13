Otley Folk Festival is set to return this weekend

The annual event is back, taking place from Friday September 17 to Sunday September 19, for what will be the 29th festival.

Last year’s festival had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic but organisers say they are “delighted” to be able to bring it back this year.

Although smaller than usual, with fewer venues involved, the festival still promises music fans "the opportunity to enjoy live music as well as Morris dancing and beer".

Singer/songwriter and guitarist, from Hull, Katie Spencer, is headlining at the Courthouse on Saturday for 2021's Otley Folk Festival. Picture: Tom Arran

Venues involved this year are Otley Courthouse, the Black Horse pub and the Old Cock pub.

Singer/songwriter and guitarist Katie Spencer is headlining the Courthouse on Friday evening, with other acts on the bill including Duncan McFarlane and Jon Palmer.

Saturday evening at the Courthouse will see Radio 2 Folk Award-nominated Granny’s Attic, with support acts of Plumhall and Yan Tan Tether.

The Black Horse pub - co-owned and run by Kirkstall Brewery and the Brudenell Social Club - will host afternoon and evening concerts over the weekend.

Afternoons will feature bands including the Dave Vermond Trio on Saturday and the Hall Brothers on Sunday.

Folk clubs take place in the venue’s upstairs room on the evenings.

The Old Cock will also be hosting a free session from 11.30am on Saturday.

Steve Fairholme, organiser of Otley Folk Festival said: “We’re delighted to be back and to be able to put on Otley Folk Festival this year.

"We’ve carefully kept things stripped back this year, but it’s great to have headline artists of the calibre of Katie Spencer and Granny’s Attic, as well as excellent local artists.

“We hope people will support the concerts at Otley Courthouse, the Black Sheep and the Old Cock as well as enjoying the pubs and dancing.

"We’re looking forward to a great weekend and then to a full-size Otley Folk Festival next year.”

Tickets for the Courthouse concerts will be available from Otley Courthouse and all of the Black Horse events will be pay on the door.

The festival office will be at the Labour Club as usual with all up to date information available from there over the weekend.

For more information visit www.otleyfolkfestival.com and the Festival is on twitter @otleyff and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OtleyFolkFestival/.