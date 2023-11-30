A woman has complained about security’s treatment of her and her partner at a music venue in Leeds; saying that they were “treated like second class citizens”.

Ellie Terry and her partner claim they were made to wait outside in the cold at the O2 Academy Leeds on Cookridge Street despite having disability access tickets while others were let in.

They also said that when they raised the issue with staff they were “dismissed” and that when they got to the seating area the only ones remaining were “entirely inappropriate”.

The venue has apologised for the experience and is reviewing the complaint to assess whether further steps need to be taken.

O2 Academy on Cookridge Street in Leeds city Centre. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ms Terry and her partner arrived at the venue to watch singer songwriter Billy Bragg at 7pm on Sunday (November 26), as was advised when they purchased the access tickets. However, she said they waited 30 minutes outside while other non-access ticket holders were let in.

She said that when they got in the remaining seats were unsuitable for her partner, who has a disability affecting his back and legs. She said: “There was no space for us to put crutches, walking sticks and other mobility aids.”

She added: “I cannot understand why disabled customers who had arrived early on (their) instruction could not be processed ahead of everyone else.”

Ms Terry said she had a similar experience previously and urged the venue to look into the matter, adding: “I cannot express strongly enough the amount of anxiety this causes, knowing that the experience will be poor.

"We were treated like second-class citizens and made to feel like an inconvenience. It was utterly humiliating being forced to beg staff for help in front of the other guests being let straight in.”

A spokesperson for the O2 Academy Leeds said: “We take all customer feedback extremely seriously and are very sorry to hear of this experience.

“We have spoken with the customer directly regarding our internal processes and are currently reviewing the information provided to us to ensure any appropriate measures are discussed and reassessed.

