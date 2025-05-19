North East-based musician Shannon Pearl picks up prestigious award for new music video at Sunderland Shorts Film Festival.

Last week, the Sunderland Shorts Film Festival shone a spotlight on the talents of the region's creatives and those from further afield. Film-makers from across the globe were invited to participate in the festival's high-profile programming.

Sunderland Shorts Film Festival featured a whole raft of events, including a Music Video Screening at Pop Recs on Wednesday evening. The showcase included submissions from a strong field of artists, including global superstar Chappell Roan alongside homegrown talents such as Shannon Pearl, Pit Pony and Nev Clay, to name but a few.

The public was invited to vote for their chosen video, and following much deliberation, the winner was announced on Sunday evening at City Hall in Sunderland as part of the event's annual award ceremony.

Adding to what has already been a stellar year for Sunderland’s own Witch Pop pioneer Shannon Pearl, the video for the ethereal artist's new single Echo was chosen to win the gong for best music video at this year's festival. The spellbinding video was created in association with North East-based production company Crew Gal.

Shannon Pearl at Sunderland Shorts Film Festival

Speaking of the win, Shannon said: “This is the first award I've won for anything to do with music, and I never would have expected it! The competition was fierce. For years, my woo woo approach to life has kept me on the periphery of the arts, but this win feels like a step towards acceptance and a small victory for all the creative witches and weirdos out there. Years ago, we would have been persecuted for our ideas and magic, but now! Wow. I can't believe it.”

Shannon adds: “Of course, it wasn't just me who made it happen. A team of people were involved in the process from start to finish and I can't thank them enough. I'm really proud of what we have achieved together and can't wait to show the world more of what I have in store.”

Crew Gal’s Lou Rain Ellerker directed the music video. “It's so bizarre how things work out. I've always been drawn to very niche genres, and so coming across Shannon and the term neo folk was almost a little nudge from the universe to find my creative outlet, and look at the turnout. But I've got to say, none of this would have been possible without Crew Gal Academy, and my phenomenal team; there could not have been a better outcome. From the final video, to winning this award, I'm well chuffed,” said Lou.

'Echo' by Shannon Pearl is the latest in a run of singles released in 2025. This song tells the tale of true love that transcends time and space. Inspired by folklore and fantasy, the chorus of this song was written by a 17-year-old Shannon, reflecting on dreams of finding a true love like the ones in fairy tales she would read when she was younger. The song was finished and released 15 years later, with an updated theme reflecting the strong emotional attachments made in her adult life.

Shannon Pearl at Sunderland Shorts Film Festival with organiser Chris Allen

The soaring violin hook was written by Shannon on Seaburn beach in Sunderland and performed by the talented Jen Clewes. All performers who feature on the single (John Timney, Adam Cornell, Jen Clewes and Shannon Pearl) all play a part in the video created by Crew Gal. Collectively the team came together through a long planning process and a fun filled shoot day, during which stunning visuals were captured along the North East Coastline.

The single 'Echo' will be available to stream and download on May 27.

You can view the video on YouTube at the following link: https://youtu.be/6yz3GneDvcg