Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

NOFX shows at Temple Newsam 2023: Full information including gate opening times, set list

Here’s everything you need to know about NOFX’s final tour in the UK in Leeds on Friday. 

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 24th May 2023, 18:54 BST- 2 min read

American punk legends, NOFX, best known for their 1994 album, Punk in Drublic, are set to perform for one last time in the UK on Friday (May 26) in conjunction with Slam Dunk Festival in Leeds to celebrate the end of their 40-year long career. 

The long-running California-based punk rock band, whose hits include ‘Linoleum’ and ‘Don’t Call Me White’, is on their last tour as a band where they will be playing ‘40 albums across 40 cities’ with the setlist spanning over 40 songs per night. The tour will also include two extra special stand alone headline shows that will take place on the same site as the festival. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a December interview with the entertainment website Loudwire, band leader Fat Mike announced that after 40 years in the business, NOFX would be disbanded in order to concentrate on his other projects. They would, however, cap it off with the band's extensive farewell tour.

He said: "We're going into 2023. It will be our absolute final tour. … We're going to play every album we've ever recorded. … We'll have been a band for 40 years with all original members, and we're going to play 40 cities. Every show, we're going to play 40 different songs. It's just a whole bunch of cool things."

NOFX began as a hardcore band in 1983 before establishing themselves as underground punk stalwarts with seminal releases such as Punk in Drublic (1994). Eric Melvin on guitar, Erik "Smelly" Sandin on drums, and Aaron "El Hefe" Abeyta on guitar make up the band. Fat Mike is also the founder of the punk label Fat Wreck Chords.

On the final UK tour, Fat Mike said: “This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath.  These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts… With all our joy… And then we are done. We are done, done.”

NOFX final shows in Leeds - opening times

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOFX is playing at Temple Newsam on Friday, May 26 at 4pm. They will then head to Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 28 for a 4pm show. 

Are last minute tickets still available for NOFX in Leeds?

Fortunately, tickets are still available on the See Tickets website, with a price of £66 for general admission

NOFX to play their last shows in the UKNOFX to play their last shows in the UK
NOFX to play their last shows in the UK

NOFX’s possible setlist

Here has been NOFX’s setlist, based on their performance in Barcelona, Spain on May 21. 

  • Dinosaurs Will Die

  • And Now for Something Completely Similar

  • Take Two Placebos and Call Me Lame

  • What's the Matter With Parents Today?

  • Pharmacist's Daughter

  • Louise

  • Idiots Are Taking Over

  • We Called It America

  • The Quitter

  • I Love You More Than I Hate Me

  • Thank God it's Monday

  • Total Bummer

  • Stranger Than Fishin

  • Drugs Are Good

  • Radio (Rancid cover)

  • Mattersville

  • 72 Hookers

  • Herojuana

  • Franco Un-American

  • What's the Matter With Kids Today?

  • Talkin Bout Yo Momma

  • Reagan Sucks

  • Please Stop Fucking My Mom

  • Punk Guy

  • I Believe in Goddess

  • Bottles to the Ground

  • The Decline

  • Theme from a NOFX Album

Related topics:Music Festivals