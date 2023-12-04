Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The indie music icon who, together with brother Liam, founded Oasis will perform with his band at the beautiful and historic venue on Thursday, August 1.

Noel’s return will delight an army of fans and follows a sold-out show at The Piece Hall in 2022 when he played a set including s wide selection of Oasis classics as well as a cross section of material from the past dozen years of his highly successful career as a solo artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “It’s such an honour when artists want to come back to our beautiful venue and I can’t wait to welcome this legendary Mancunian to The Piece Hall once again.

Most Popular

There are still more acts to be announced for the shows at The Piece Hall next summer, say organisers

“From his era defining tracks as part of Oasis to his latest material, Noel is a class act and one of our most prolific singer songwriters of the last few decades.

“The fact that the gig is on Yorkshire Day will make it all the more fun as we know he’ll bring the tunes and the banter!”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds join Richard Ashcroft, Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor, who are co-promoting the shows, say there are still more acts for next summer to be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 8 via ticketmaster.co.uk.