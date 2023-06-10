Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Nine music acts and bands who people in Leeds are desperate to see perform here

Leeds isn’t short on options when it comes to live music.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 10th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

With such a great range of music venues – from the Brudenell and Stylus to the Belgrave and the arena – there’s no shortage of live music to sink your teeth into and virtually every act touring will seek the chance to play in the city.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t the odd act that hasn’t swung by God’s Own County recently, which is why we asked our readers who the one performer that they’d love to see play would be.

Here’s what they said:

We received over 200 responses when we asked readers who they'd most like to see play in Leeds

1. Music in Leeds

We received over 200 responses when we asked readers who they'd most like to see play in Leeds Photo: National World

One of the most popular choices among our readers was the 'Just Like A Pill' singer Pink

2. Pink

One of the most popular choices among our readers was the 'Just Like A Pill' singer Pink Photo: Rich Fury

Pop giants Take That would be a certain sell out if they were to head to Leeds

3. Take That

Pop giants Take That would be a certain sell out if they were to head to Leeds Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Adam Lambert and Queen also got a few mentions by readers, with one person responding to say that she had seen them and they were "amazing".

4. Adam Lambert and Queen

Adam Lambert and Queen also got a few mentions by readers, with one person responding to say that she had seen them and they were "amazing". Photo: WPA Pool

Related topics:Leeds