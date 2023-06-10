Nine music acts and bands who people in Leeds are desperate to see perform here

Leeds isn’t short on options when it comes to live music.

With such a great range of music venues – from the Brudenell and Stylus to the Belgrave and the arena – there’s no shortage of live music to sink your teeth into and virtually every act touring will seek the chance to play in the city.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t the odd act that hasn’t swung by God’s Own County recently, which is why we asked our readers who the one performer that they’d love to see play would be.

Here’s what they said:

2 . Pink One of the most popular choices among our readers was the 'Just Like A Pill' singer Pink Photo: Rich Fury Photo Sales

3 . Take That Pop giants Take That would be a certain sell out if they were to head to Leeds Photo: Carlos Alvarez Photo Sales

4 . Adam Lambert and Queen Adam Lambert and Queen also got a few mentions by readers, with one person responding to say that she had seen them and they were "amazing". Photo: WPA Pool Photo Sales

