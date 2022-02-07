Till Dusk will make its debut on Friday June 3 with a minimal, house and techno soundtrack.

The 500-capacity event will see the local DJs playing for 12 hours in a celebration of "all things Leeds. "

Josh Butler, who burst onto the house music scene in 2013 with his breakout track 'Got A Feeling', will close down the party from 9pm.

Joining him will be Leeds legend Bobby O'Donnell, the long time System and Mint Warehouse resident, Cocoon in the Park mainstay and E Numbers label head.

Yorkshire talents Parker Smith, Floosky, Cucillo and Kylo, one of the founding members and residents from TETRA, will add to the line-up.

The event's founder, Eddy Dobson, is a young promoter who grew up attending the city's one-day festivals and wanted to bring a new event to the scenic countryside, with uninterrupted views of what he hopes will be a stunning sunset.

Eddy said: "As the light disappears at any festival, the visuals and atmosphere just elevate to new heights.

"The music and lighting just capture you. So Till Dusk is the perfect name for a brand-new vibrant festival in Leeds."