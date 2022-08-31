Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cinemas across Leeds will be offering cheap tickets this weekend to celebrate National Cinema Day 2022.

Cinema lovers will be able to enjoy new films such as ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ and the new action comedy ‘Bullet Train’, starring Brad Pitt, as well as reruns of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and 80’s classic ‘E.T. The Extra-terrestrial’, all for £3 plus service fees.

Other films set to premiere this weekend are ‘The Forgiven’, featuring Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain and ‘House of the Dragon’ star Matt Smith, and ‘Beast’ starring Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley.

National Cinema Day takes place on Saturday, 3 September with more than 600 theatres across the country offering £3 tickets throughout the day including Vue , Cineworld and Odeon .

Idris Elba’s latest movie, Beast, is one of a selection of movies that make up National Cinema Day this weekend.

But what is National Cinema Day and why are theatres offering £3 tickets?

What is National Cinema Day and why do we celebrate it?

National Cinema Day is an event that comes from the industry body Cinema First, the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association and aims at promoting cinemas around the country.

Iain Jacob, Cinema First chair, said: “There seems no better time than now to celebrate UK cinema-going, one of the nation’s favourite out-of-home leisure activities. Coming off the back of a very strong summer for the sector and looking forward to further film highlights over the rest of the year, we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the big screen experience.

“While all the evidence confirms that cinema-going is amongst the most low-cost, best value-for-money leisure opportunities, we also of course recognise that there are significant impacts on household finances, brought about by the current cost of living crisis and wanted to do our bit to make a trip to the cinema even more affordable for the whole family. We look forward to National Cinema Day being a huge success.”

Which cinemas in Leeds will celebrate the National Cinema Day?

The following cinemas in Leeds will participate in National Cinema Day on September 3 and offer tickets for £3:

CINEWORLD - White Rose Shopping Centre Dewsbury Road, Leeds LS11 8LU

LEEDS COTTAGE ROAD - Cottage Road, Headingley, Leeds LS6 4DD

ODEON LUXE LEEDS THORPE PARK - Thorpe Park, Leeds LS15 8ZB

SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX LEEDS - Gelderd Road Birstall, Batley WF17 9TB

VUE - LEEDS KIRKSTALL ROAD - Cardigan Fields Kirkstall Road, Leeds LS4 2DG

VUE - LEEDS THE LIGHT - No. 22 - The Light The Headrow, Leeds LS1 8TL